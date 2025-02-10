Soweto giants Orlando Pirates face an injury crisis after defender Thabiso Sesane has been ruled out for a lengthy period

The defender picked up a tendon injury during Pirates’ 2-1 victory over PSL rivals Sekhukhune United and the player will require surgery

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pirates only have themselves to blame as they did not buy new players in the January transfer window

Orlando Pirates star Thabiso Sesane has been ruled out for months after needing surgery for a ruptured tendon injury.

Sesane picked up the injury during Pirates’ 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United and the star has joined a growing list of injured players at the Soweto giants.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is facing an injury crisis at the Soweto giants. Image: orlandopirates/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Since the start of the season, Pirates have suffered several injuries to key players such as Olisa Ndah, Deano van Rooyen and Thalente Mbatha, leaving coach Jose Riveiro short on options.

Thabiso Sesane is a big loss for Orlando Pirates

Seasne's injury was confirmed in the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, Sesane’s injury was confirmed and the club hopes the player, linked with a move overseas, will have a speedy recovery.

The source said:

“Thabiso will require surgery and will be out of action for quite some time which is a huge blow for the side. The team is competing on various fronts this season and there have been injury problems before so this is not an ideal situation but it is something that is part of football. The coaching staff hopes for a speedy recovery and that all goes well with Thabiso’s surgery.”

Pirates confirmed their Sekhukhune victory on their Twitter (X) profile:

Pirates face a difficult period

While Pirates sweats on Sesane’s injury, the club has a busy set of fixtures coming up as they enter the knockout rounds of the CAF Champions League and the business end of the PSL campaign.

Pirates’ push for PSL success suffered a massive blow on Saturday, 8 February 2025 when they lost 4-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coach Riveiro will be feeling the absence of key players and would not have appreciated the injury to Sesane during the victory over Sekhukhune.

Orlando Pirates' star Thabiso Sesane's season could be over after suffering a tendon injury. Image: sesane04.

Source: Instagram

Fans say Pirates have themselves to blame

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to say Pirates only have themselves to blame for their injury crisis after failing to add new faces during the January transfer window.

Dudu Keswa says Pirates need depth:

“That is why it's important to have a pool of players in case your regulars get injured for some time. So stop blaming teams when they buy players in the same position.”

Phetole P Malatji said Pirates made a mistake:

“It was a mistake for Pirates to release Mthethwa, who was not injured.”

Douglas Whitemore Whitemore says Pirates needed better planning:

“I was worried when they released Mthetwa because look now. This might be the start of the struggle, we need to sign another quality defender.”

Rorisang Blessedkidd Ndou says Pirates shot themselves in the foot:

“And the coach didn't buy any replacement players during the January transfer window. Indeed Sundowns has now won the league. Congrats to them, once again poor planning from both Chiefs and Pirates’ technical teams.”

Lwazi Duze blamed Riveiro:

“The coach is overloading these players. More injuries are coming because of no rotation of players. Most Pirates players are tired, the energy is not the same.”

Orlando Pirates poach prospect from Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates signed 19-year-old right-back Duane Bennett from Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Pirates have secured the signature of the talented defender who impressed for Chiefs’ development side and has represented Bafana Bafana at youth level.

