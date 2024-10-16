Nine players, including Nigerian defender Olisa Ndah and Bafana Bafana star Thalente Mbatha, are recovering from injuries at Orlando Pirates

The club released a statement saying Ndah will be out for a year while the rest have all entered various stages of recovery

Local football fans wished the players a speedy recovery on social media, saying the club needs a strong squad for the season ahead

PSL giants Orlando Pirates have been rocked with injuries in the season's early stages, as nine players are currently on the mend.

Despite the injuries, the Soweto club is one of three clubs yet to suffer defeat in the PSL, while they have also won the MTN8 title and advanced in the CAF Champions League.

Nigerian defender will miss the rest of the year for Orlando Pirates. Image: olisandah6.

Source: Instagram

Olisa Ndah, a Nigerian international defender, is one of the key players currently missing through injury, and the club has provided an update on the player.

Olisa Ndah faces more time on the sidelines

Pirates provide an update on their stars in the tweet below:

According to the Pirates website, the MTN8 champions provided an update on Ndah and stated the other players had started various stages of recovery.

The statement read:

"The Bucs medical department has confirmed that the 26-year-old has suffered a tibia fracture. Due to the location and nature of the injury, the decision on surgery is not straightforward, but based on this type of injury, Ndah has been ruled out for the rest of the year."

Other Pirates players out injured include Thalente Mbatha, Bandile Shandu, Tapelo Xoki, Goodman Mosele, Zakhele Lepasa, Thabiso Lebitso, Sandile Mthethwa, and Ethan Visagie.

Fans hope for the best

Pirates fans wished the players a speedy recovery on social media, saying the club needs all their stars back ahead of a busy season for the Sea Robbers.

Sephuma Shadrack Shadrack looks on the bright side:

"Speedy recovery, at least it's not for the rest of the season."

Deej Prowl misses Ndah:

"We really need this guy."

Vince Malap says Pirates needs reinforcements:

"I've been saying Pirates needs another quality centre back; Xoki and Mthethwa are both out."

Maxwell S. Makhasane hopes for a speedy recovery:

"Get well earlier than that soldier; the battalion is incomplete without you!!"

Andile K Ntuli bemoaned the injuries:

"Hard luck, Buccaneers. We need strong teams to challenge."

Jose Riveiro's success comes at a cost

