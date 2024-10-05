Orlando Pirates Set New Record As They Defeat Stellenbosch in MTN8 Final

Orlando Pirates have stamped their name as the kings of MTN8 after coming from a goal down to defeat Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in the finals on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The Buccaneers were a goal down in the 12 minute after Lehlohonolo Mojela put the Stellies ahead, but goals from Monnapule Saleng, Tshegofatso Mabasa, and Relebohile Mofokeng gave the Soweto giants the deserved win.

The Sea Robbers are known for their outstanding performances in domestic cup finals, and that wasn't different in today's final.

Orlando Pirates win the MTN8 tournament after defeating Stellenbosch FC in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Pirates set new record in MTN8 final

Pirates have become the first team to win the MTN8 three consecutive times in history after defeating Stellenbosch in the final.

The Stellies scored the game's first goal, with Mojela scoring a goal-of-the-season contender after 12 minutes of play.

Saleng restored parity two minutes before the half-time break after profiting from Deon Hotto's free-kick rebound.

The second half was a close contest between both sides, but the Bucs scored late through their substitute Mabasa after a quick free kick with Patrick Maswanganyi.

Mofokeng completed the victory for the defending champions as he hit the back of the net in the 96th minute.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News