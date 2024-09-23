According to former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye, Orlando Pirates will struggle in the CAF Champions League this season

The former winger said the Pirates squad does not have the quality to be a success in Africa, while he also took a dig at coach José Riveiro

Local football fans criticised Khanye on social media, saying the former winger has a chip on his shoulder regarding Riveiro

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates will fail in the CAF Champions League, said former PSL winger Junior Khanye.

The former Chiefs star was not impressed by Pirates despite them qualifying for the CAF Champions League group stage.

Former PSL star Junior Khanye said Jose Riveiro cannot lead Orlando Pirates to CAF Champions League success. Image: junior_khanye13/Instagram and MTN8/Twitter.

Khanye was particularly harsh on coach José Riveiro despite the Bucs drawing praise from Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli.

Orlando Pirates is not ready for the Champions League

Khanye speaks about Pirates in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Khanye said Pirates will struggle in the continental competition, while they face the possibility of being drawn in a tough group.

Khanye said:

"Sometimes this José Riveiro runs out of ideas, sometimes he gets away with results, and because of that, you find people are overrating him. Pirates players do not have the quality to win the Champions League. The coach is making silly mistakes."

Fans disagree with Khanye

Local football fans criticised Khanye on social media, saying the former PSL star does not have the credentials to question Riveiro.

Tumisang Mamabolo slammed Khanye:

"Junior Khanye doesn't understand football."

Thabiso Makinita disagrees with Khanye:

"His predictions have been off from the day he heard Pirates signed Jose. He even predicted that he won't last a season here. Four cups later, he is still the Pirates coach."

Veli Vee Mazibuko wants an apology from Khanye:

"That guy has beef with our coach from day one. His prediction of the coach was wrong from day one, and he never came back to apologise to the coach."

Rre Mokgara criticised the former player:

"What has Junior Khanye achieved? He should try being a coach, Mr Know it All."

Dion Deeza is ignoring the criticism:

"Imagine taking Junior Khanye seriously."

Orlando Pirates leave it late in the PSL

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates needed a late goal from Monnapule Saleng to beat Chippa United 2-1 on Wednesday, 18 September 2024.

The winger secured three points for the Soweto club in their opening PSL match, while last season's Golden Boot winner, Tshegofatso Mabasa, was also on the scoresheet.

