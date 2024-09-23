Soweto club Orlando Pirates could be drawn into a tough group after being included in the third pot for the CAF Champions League group stage

Defending champions Al Ahly, Young Africans, Esperance and even local rivals Mamelodi Sundowns are all possible group opponents for Pirates

Bucs fans showed confidence on social media as they backed their team to win the continental showpiece

Orlando Pirates could face a tough group in the CAF Champions League, which could include local rivals Mamelodi Sundowns or defending champions Al Ahly.

African giants Esperance, Young Africans, TP Mazembe and CR Belouizdad are all possible opponents for Pirates, who won the competition in 1995.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have been placed in the third pot ahead of the CAF Champions League group stage draw. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

The Soweto club advanced to the group stages after beating Jwaneng Galaxy over two legs, drawing praise from Morena Ramoreboli, the Botswana champion's coach.

Orlando Pirates await their Champions League fate

Pirates and Sundowns are waiting for their group opponents, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Pirates squad will be confident after qualifying for the group stages, and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said they will aim to be successful in the competition.

PSL champions Sundowns will also be waiting for the draw, which will take place on Monday, 7 October 2024.

Pirates fans are confident

Bucs supporters were bullish on social media, saying Pirates will beat anybody they are drawn against in the Champions League.

Peace Kagiso Peace accepts the challenge:

"We need to get out of that tough group and win this thing. We can't avoid the so-called best teams in CCL forever."

Slimeto Carter backs the Bucs:

"Pirates will dominate the group. We are the mighty Buccaneers; we are taking this CAF to Orlando."

Sizwe Ntanzi is confident:

"We have the capacity to win the CAF Champions League."

Mqapheli Wase Azania is not concerned:

"Al Ahly, Zamalek, Esperance, Mazembe, etc, we have played against all of them in the past."

Difference Yadah Vukeya says bring it on:

"There's no heavy what what. We are capable of reaching the final."

Arthur Kgoloko Zwane says Pirates are capable of winning:

"Tough what? They beat Sevilla 2-0."

Cygar Àñ Matidza says it is a difficult competition:

"Every group is tough."

Sifiso Sibisi is pessimistic:

"Their journey will end in the group stages."

Mageza Goba Sankara is bullish:

"We played and beaten those teams before."

Luvuyo Lv'ee is a Pirates fan:

"They will come back and win the PSL."

Orlando Pirates star wants to live up to jersey

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi hopes to live up to the expectations of wearing the club's number 10 jersey.

The midfielder will wear legend Jomo Sono's former jersey in the CAF Champions League despite the number being retired in the PSL.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News