Kaizer Chiefs' Fiacre Ntwari has attracted interest from a French Ligue 2 club due to his international performances, despite limited game time at the club level

Ntwari, who joined Chiefs in July 2024, has struggled for regular playtime following an injury during Rwanda's 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Rwanda's national team coach has expressed confidence in Ntwari’s ability and professionalism, urging Chiefs to give him more opportunities ahead of upcoming qualifiers

Kaizer Chiefs’ Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has emerged as a transfer target for a French Ligue 2 side, as interest in his services grows despite limited appearances at club level.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Fiacre Ntwari draws French Ligue 2 interest despite limited game time. Image: Kickoff

Source: Facebook

Ntwari struggles for game time at Naturena

The 25-year-old shot-stopper joined Amakhosi in July 2024 on a four-year deal and quickly slotted into the starting XI under head coach Nasreddine Nabi. However, a setback during Rwanda’s 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign saw him sidelined with injury. Since then, Ntwari has slipped behind Bruce Bvuma in the pecking order at Chiefs. While he has not featured regularly in the Betway Premiership, Ntwari remains an integral part of the Rwandan national team, where his consistent displays have not gone unnoticed. He featured prominently in the recent FIFA World Cup qualifiers, drawing attention from scouts abroad.

French enquiry after World Cup qualifiers

Speaking to FARPost, Rwanda national team head coach Adel Amrouche confirmed the interest from a Ligue 2 outfit following March’s international window.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“There is a second division club from France; they also asked me about him,” said Amrouche.

Ntwari started in Rwanda’s 2-0 loss to Nigeria and the 1-1 draw against Lesotho, maintaining his status as the national team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Coach backs Ntwari despite Chiefs struggles

Amrouche expressed full confidence in Ntwari’s abilities and character, lauding the former APR FC man for his professionalism and work ethic.

“He’s a hard worker, and the players love him. You can see his teammates trust him, and I also trust him.”

The Algerian mentor, however, admitted he hopes Chiefs give the player more opportunities ahead of Rwanda’s upcoming qualifiers.

“I trust the coaches at Chiefs, and I hope between now and June, he’s going to get his chance to play again. We need him.”

Fiacre Ntwari joined Kaizer Chiefs in July 2024 but suffered an AFCON setback. Image: Kickoff

Source: Facebook

Transfer decision looms for Chiefs

With the transfer window nearing, Kaizer Chiefs could be forced to make a decision on Ntwari’s future. While his current deal runs until 2028, a potential move abroad could offer him the game time he is craving. The coming weeks will be crucial as both club and player assess their options amidst growing interest from Europe.

Khune responds to Brilliant Khuzwayo’s “favouritism” claims

Briefly News previously reported that veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune addressed recent claims from former teammate Brilliant Khuzwayo, who accused Khune of receiving preferential treatment during their time at the club.

Khune strongly refuted these allegations, stating their rivalry was fair and based on performance. He emphasized his consistent form and fitness as the key factors behind his starting role.

Khune also highlighted the importance of having a reliable and passionate goalkeeper for the team’s rebuild, while making it clear that he has no plans of retiring and remains committed to playing professional football.

Source: Briefly News