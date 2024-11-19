Bad News for Nasreddine Nabi As Kaizer Chiefs Star Got Injured on International Duty
- Nasreddine Nabi will have something to worry about when he returns to the dugout for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the Premier Soccer League's resumption
- The Tunisian tactician has received a piece of bad news while recovering from a minor orthopaedic operation he had during the international break
- The Glamour Boys' first team player picked up an injury while representing his country during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series on Monday
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has received bad news ahead of the Premier Soccer League's resumption in a few days.
The Tunisian tactician will have much to worry about after one of his players got injured while representing his country during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the international break.
The former AS FAR Rabat manager had a minor orthopaedic operation during the break, making him miss Kaizer Chiefs' participation in the Home of Legends Cup tournament over the weekend.
Kaizer Chiefs star injured during AFCON qualifier
According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs were dealt with a massive blow as their first-choice goalkeeper, Fiarce Ntwari, picked up an injury during Rwanda's clash with Nigeria in the AFCON qualifiers on Monday evening.
Rwanda came from a goal down to defeat the Super Eagles 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.
Goals from Ange Mutsinzi and Innocent Nshuti cancelled out Samuel Chukwueze's goal for Nigeria, giving Rwanda the three points they deserved against Augustine Eguavoen's side.
The former TS Galaxy star started in goal for the Wasps but was injured and subbed off in the 69th minute.
The Amakhosi summer signing has a few days to recover as the Glamour Boys will return to action in the Betway Premiership against Richards Bay on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Three players spotted in Kaizer Chiefs training
Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs had three new players seen training with the first-team squad ahead of the Premier Soccer League return.
The Soweto giants had two of the players on the bench during their 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. in the Home of Legends Cup semis.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.