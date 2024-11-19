Nasreddine Nabi will have something to worry about when he returns to the dugout for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the Premier Soccer League's resumption

The Tunisian tactician has received a piece of bad news while recovering from a minor orthopaedic operation he had during the international break

The Glamour Boys' first team player picked up an injury while representing his country during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series on Monday

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has received bad news ahead of the Premier Soccer League's resumption in a few days.

The Tunisian tactician will have much to worry about after one of his players got injured while representing his country during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the international break.

The former AS FAR Rabat manager had a minor orthopaedic operation during the break, making him miss Kaizer Chiefs' participation in the Home of Legends Cup tournament over the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs star Fiarce Ntwari got injured during Rwanda's victory over Nigeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Uyo on Monday, November 18, 2024. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs star injured during AFCON qualifier

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs were dealt with a massive blow as their first-choice goalkeeper, Fiarce Ntwari, picked up an injury during Rwanda's clash with Nigeria in the AFCON qualifiers on Monday evening.

Rwanda came from a goal down to defeat the Super Eagles 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Goals from Ange Mutsinzi and Innocent Nshuti cancelled out Samuel Chukwueze's goal for Nigeria, giving Rwanda the three points they deserved against Augustine Eguavoen's side.

The former TS Galaxy star started in goal for the Wasps but was injured and subbed off in the 69th minute.

The Amakhosi summer signing has a few days to recover as the Glamour Boys will return to action in the Betway Premiership against Richards Bay on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Three players spotted in Kaizer Chiefs training

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs had three new players seen training with the first-team squad ahead of the Premier Soccer League return.

The Soweto giants had two of the players on the bench during their 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. in the Home of Legends Cup semis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News