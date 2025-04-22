Rachel Kolisi, ex-wife of Siya Kolisi, reacted to Cheslin Kolbe’s Easter holiday post featuring his wife and three children

Springboks star currently playing for Tokyo Sungoliath in Japan, traveled home to South Africa for the Easter break

The 31-year-old drives one of the latest and expensive car models from Mercedes Benz, which he showed off while in Cape Town

Siya Kolisi's former wife, Rachel Kolisi, has joined others in reacting as Cheslin Kolbe shared how he spent the Easter holidays with his wife, Layla, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, and three kids.

The Springboks star, who is based in Japan playing for Tokyo Sungoliath, traveled back home to enjoy the Easter holidays with his family and was also seen flaunting his expensive car.

The 31-year-old drives one of the latest and most expensive Mercedes Benz cars and was spotted with it during the Easter holidays in Cape Town.

Cheslin Kolbe with his wife Layla on the Red Carpet as they arrive prior to the 2024 World Rugby Awards in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

Kolbe takes wife & kids on a spin in his sleek R1.6m ride

Kolbe was spotted showing off his expensive 2025 Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe as he appreciated the German automobile company for making his family's movement easier during the Easter holidays.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner posted photos from the holidays on his Instagram page, which attracted reactions from netizens on social media.

"A short but special stay back home in SA," the Tokyo Sungoliath player captioned his post on Instagram.

"Always grateful to @mercedesbenzsa for keeping the Kolbe family moving 🙌🏽," he concluded.

The 2025 Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe is one of the latest cars produced by the German brand, and it is approximately worth R1.6 million, although the price depends on the specifications according to the company's website.

According to Cars, the 2025 Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol hybrid engine, delivering responsive acceleration.

Rachel Kolisi drops reaction as Kolbe flaunts his R1.6m car

The post shared by Kolbe, enjoying quality time with his family over Easter and also posing with his 2025 Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe, sparked different reactions from netizens on social media.

Rachel Kolisi drops reaction as Cheslin Kolbe spends time with his family during the Easter break in South Africa. Photo: cheslinkolbe.

Source: Instagram

South African businesswoman Rachel Kolisi also joined others in dropping a reaction. The former wife of Siya Kolisi liked the post shared by the Springboks star, with her ex-husband also doing the same.

Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe specs in South Africa

According to Cars.co.za, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that helps keep the turbocharger primed for quicker, more responsive acceleration.

It also delivers an extra burst of power when needed — and the best part? The system works so seamlessly, you won’t even notice it’s there.

In its efficiency mode, the engine seamlessly switches on and off with minimal disruption, all to enhance fuel economy.

It comes standard with a 5-year/100,000 km maintenance plan and a 2-year/unlimited kilometre warranty for added peace of mind.

Siya, Rachel Kolisi 'react' as Kolbe celebrates wife on her birthday

Briefly News also reported that Siya Kolisi and his estranged wife Rachel Kolisi have both dropped reactions after Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his wife, Layla, on her birthday.

The Boks star's wife clocked 33 in the middle of March and the lovely couple have three kids together.

