South African rugby superstar Cheslin Kolbe took time out to celebrate his darling wife, Layla Kolbe, as she clocked 33 on Sunday, March 16, 2025

The Springboks Fly-half posted a picture of him and his wife together and accompanied it with a heartfelt message which caught the eyes of his followers online

The Tokyo Sungoliath star's lovely post to celebrate his wife's birthday sparked reactions from netizens on social media with most wishing her a wonderful celebration

Two time Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe showed off his romantic side of him as he posted a lovely message on his social media page to celebrate his wife on her birthday.

The Springboks star's wife, Layla Kolbe, clocked 33 on Sunday and was duly celebrated by her husband.

Kolbe and Layla got married in 2018, and they have three children together and are one of the most famous South African couples, with their love life being an example to others.

Cheslin Kolbe poses with his wife, Layla following his Springboks' victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final. Photo: Cameron Spencer.

Kolbe celebrates wife's birthday with lovely message

Kolbe took to his official Instagram to post a heartfelt message to wish his wife, Layla, a happy birthday on her 33rd birthday.

The Tokyo Sungoliath fly-half, who is known to be a devoted Christian, prayed for his partner in his message online and expressed his love for her.

"Happy Birthday to our Queen! 👑 May God continue to bless your beautiful soul. Thank you for being the incredible woman and life partner that you are. I speak God’s favour and abundant life over you today and always. Love you to the moon and back 💋❤️🙏," he captioned the picture.

The South African rugby star's post about his wife's birthday garnered several celebratory messages from his followers and well-wishers.

Cheslin Kolbe celebrates his wife, Layla Kolbe on her birthday on social media. Photo: Simon Hofmann.

Netizens celebrate Layla Kolbe's on her birthday

