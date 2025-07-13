A young man posted a TikTok video about how far he came with building a roof over his head from scratch

The gent matriculated in 2024 and he went into detail about building a home for himself with the little he had

Many people were inspired by the youngster who did a lot to make sure that he would be taken care of well into the future

A TikTok video by a 19-year-old shared on 12 June 2025, motivated people to focus on their life goals. The TikTok creator posted about how hard he worked to have a place to call his own.

A 19-year-old man built his own house after matric thanks to his entrepreneurial spirit. Image: @sbahlezikhali4

The clip by the TikTokker revealing how much he achieved after finishing matric received more than 50,000 likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video singing the young man's praises.

A TikTokker @sbahlezikhali4 celebrated his hard work after successfully building a house. As the first person born in the 2000s to build a home in his family, he reflected on his achievement. He complied footage of the early stages of his house's construction, including when he was saving money for the building project.

The man said soon after finishing school in 2024, he opened a business so that he could afford to provide for himself. He remained focused on his gave credit to God for giving him the strength to finish building. The creator expressed gratitude that God blessed him with the mental strength to achieve big things.

Teen builds apartments

In another Briefly News story, a young boy in high school showed people that he's making moves in the property industry. The teen posted videos of his plans to develop his own rental rooms. People were impressed to see the young boy who was hands on with the building process of his properties. The highschooler admitted that he used his allowance from his parents to get started with building at such a young age.

A teen showed people he got involved in the consturction of the rooms he plans to rent out. Image: Odd Andersen

SA applauds teenager for building home

Many people congratulated the content creator who showed the process of building his home. Others could relate to the young man's determination to build his own living space.

All things plug by Mamo said:

"Congratulations stranger, I am so proud of you🥺🎉🥳🥰🥰😍❤️may your pockets never gets dry."

fifi_simelane0 commented:

"We thank God for your life. May he enlarge your territory and bless you even more 🙌 "

Phooroo_1 wrote:

"Congratulations ❤️this is so inspiring. umncane kunami but I'm so inspired."

Iminathi Ningi gushed:

"This is beautiful mntase keeep up the good work.❤️"

morongoa applauded:

"Dear black child.. They never believed us up until we take action. And you did we are proud nana 🥺❤️🔥💯and motivated."

m.khumalo24 shared:

"As a 2006 and I matriculated last year, I managed to build my own room.😮‍💨❤️"

er cheered:

"As a 2004 that's struggling, I'm so proud of you 🥺❤️❤️"

lenny was pleased:

"Congratulations stranger 😊🥺❤️so how much did you spend?"

