Family Ululates As Lobola Cows Arrive at Homestead in TikTok Video
- A family had reason to celebrate after they got a special delivery at their home in a video that went viral
- The TikTok video of a memorable moment the family received a lot of attention on social media
- Online users were divided to see just how delighted the relatives were that there'd be a wedding in their household
A family became a TikTok viral sensation after they upheld a traditional practice. One of the family members would soon be married after the groom-to-be did things the right way.
The video of the family experiencing prenuptial bliss delighted many others. The video garnered thousands of likes from impressed viewers.
In a TikTok video by @nothandongcobo50, a woman's family was ululating in celebration after seeing the cargo that a vehicle pulled into their yard. They were all celebrating the arrival of cattle to their family home, signalling that there'd be lobola negotiations. The family's homestead was awash with excitement as the trailer full of cows pulled in.
Man delivers lobola
In a related Briefly News story, a man impressed his father-in-law with the way he paid lobola. The man respected his future wife's family with a generous display. The father of the bride went viral after a video captured the moment he delivered cows to the family home. Netizens remarked on how moving it was to see a couple get married traditionally.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
South Africa celebrates lobola cows
Many people were impressed that the man went the extra mile and paid lobola with livestock. Netizens congratulated the family on the wedding bells. Watch the video of the arrival of lobola cows below:
Yv said:
"African lobola ceremonies are the best, African culture lives for generations, we are proudly African."
J- Martina💝was touched:
"Marriage is soo beautiful, I just pray it happens to me now🥹"
tanatswa743 commented:
"May this grace locate me in Jesus' name."
ser8189908482944 wrote:
"When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen."
TRS added:
"The respect for a man who brings them alive is 👌"
👑 Nii gushed:
"The first lady 🥺 imagine someone being genuinely this happy for you."
Nomthetho added:
"I can even accept stolen cattle for me to hear this sound kithi."
Rachael wondered:
"Why am I crying 😭😭 tears of happiness for a stranger. Another day to celebrate a stranger."
reomychafye gushed:
"Dream thing🥺"
Other Briefly News stories about lobola
- An American man marrying a South African woman impressed people after he followed tradition and then presented his wife-to-be with a ring.
- Online users were impressed by the way an Italian groom handled himself at his lobola negotiations in a video that became a viral hit.
- South Africans were gushing over a woman who shared a detailed look at her lobola negotiations that concluded successfully.
- A man went above and beyond for lobola negotiations as he made a big gesture at his future wife's family home in a video that caught many people's attention.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za