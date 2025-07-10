A family had reason to celebrate after they got a special delivery at their home in a video that went viral

The TikTok video of a memorable moment the family received a lot of attention on social media

Online users were divided to see just how delighted the relatives were that there'd be a wedding in their household

A family became a TikTok viral sensation after they upheld a traditional practice. One of the family members would soon be married after the groom-to-be did things the right way.

A TikTok video of lobola cattle delivery went viral. Image: @nothandongcobo50

Source: TikTok

The video of the family experiencing prenuptial bliss delighted many others. The video garnered thousands of likes from impressed viewers.

In a TikTok video by @nothandongcobo50, a woman's family was ululating in celebration after seeing the cargo that a vehicle pulled into their yard. They were all celebrating the arrival of cattle to their family home, signalling that there'd be lobola negotiations. The family's homestead was awash with excitement as the trailer full of cows pulled in.

Man delivers lobola

In a related Briefly News story, a man impressed his father-in-law with the way he paid lobola. The man respected his future wife's family with a generous display. The father of the bride went viral after a video captured the moment he delivered cows to the family home. Netizens remarked on how moving it was to see a couple get married traditionally.

Lobola is traditionally paid with livestock delivered to the bride's family home. Image: Khaya Ngwenya

Source: Getty Images

South Africa celebrates lobola cows

Many people were impressed that the man went the extra mile and paid lobola with livestock. Netizens congratulated the family on the wedding bells. Watch the video of the arrival of lobola cows below:

Yv said:

"African lobola ceremonies are the best, African culture lives for generations, we are proudly African."

J- Martina💝was touched:

"Marriage is soo beautiful, I just pray it happens to me now🥹"

tanatswa743 commented:

"May this grace locate me in Jesus' name."

ser8189908482944 wrote:

"When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen."

TRS added:

"The respect for a man who brings them alive is 👌"

👑 Nii gushed:

"The first lady 🥺 imagine someone being genuinely this happy for you."

Nomthetho added:

"I can even accept stolen cattle for me to hear this sound kithi."

Rachael wondered:

"Why am I crying 😭😭 tears of happiness for a stranger. Another day to celebrate a stranger."

reomychafye gushed:

"Dream thing🥺"

