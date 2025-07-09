A cute kid recently went viral on TikTok because of his hilarious personality, which was obvious in a hilarious clip

The child had a wholesome interaction with his sister, who had questions after he came home with some treats

Online users were full of jokes after hearing the witty child who had to explain the recent shopping he did

A TikTok video became a viral hit because of an adorable little boy. The kid became a viral sensation after people fell in love with his personality.

A kid had to tell his sister about the money he got in a party pack. Image: @dontworrileilaa

The little boy stopped people's hearts after he had a funny conversation with his sister. The clip of the kid received thousands of likes from amused netizens.

A little boy in a TikTok video shared by @dontworrileilaa came home with hands full of treats. His mom asked him where he got the money to buy a packet of Indomie noodles that he was holding. The kid explained that he used the money he got in the party pack, which was filled with sweets and other goodies.

Grade 1 pupil explains failing test

In a related story, South Africans were amused by a young kid who decided to explain his recent bad mark at school. The kid got a zero after taking a test. The parents wanted to hear what he had to say for himself and recorded his explanation. People were in stitches over the reason the kid gave for getting a zero.

A grade 1 student failed a test, and he went home ready with an explanation. Image: Nikada

South Africa amused by kid with party pack

Online users could not help but make jokes about the child with a passion for noodles. Some were amazed that he received a party with a party pack that came with money. Watch the video of the kid talking to his sister below:

snsbynatasha🎀said:

"My brother does the same😂😭he's 12. If I could show y'all the stash he currently has 💀🤣"

academicweapon.7777 commented:

"Chelete ko party packet😭😭lies."

akirahartzenburg wrote:

"Yoh, can I also come to the parties where they give money in the party packets 😭"

Gehl from South Ahh 🇿🇦 gushed:

"I love him and his attitude please 🤣"

Esavani added:

"The next party, I am demanding to be a kid😂"

TwitterGames. was in awe:

"Money!!! In party packets!!!!????? 😭😭😭😭 I grew up in the wrong generation 😭"

AMBER 💛 added:

"Thought it was my brother only, but now I see it's everyone's little brother 😭🤣"

𝐣𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚🩷 was amused:

"He's throwing that sweet like he's the only provider 😭

🦕remaked:

"They give money in party packets,yoh😭"

_Aishwaraya Khan_ laughed:

"😂Since when are they putting money in the party packs... Yoh back in our days, we got those cellphone juices a niknaks.

