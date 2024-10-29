A mom took drastic action to stop her daughters from fighting, tying them together with a long cloth

A TikTok video shows the two siblings still sulking while their mom carried out the punishment

The clip, with over 323k views, had netizens applauding her creativity and sharing their own sibling stories

Sibling fights can drive any parent to the the extreme, and this TikTok mom was not playing around!

Siblings forced to face each other

In a funny video, she decided to tie her squabbling daughters together with a cloth, forcing them to face each other. The girls still had their long faces, clearly not amused, but mom was determined that they’d work it out.

Family video spreads on TikTok

The clip posted by @thecorgiboy gained traction on the social media platform. Hundreds of netizens were amused by the fedup mother's attempt to have peace in the house.

Watch the video below:

The unique way of dealing with sibling rivalry struck a chord with many. The comments section was filled with people giving her props for the funny tactic.

@Dammybeautyworld mentioned:

"My mum locked me and my brother together in the same room and gave us a cane to continue our fight. It was brutal. 😂"

@SplendidAtti stated:

"Face your fears. 😂"

@ghostshehu asked:

"Is this separating or instigating? 😂😂"

@PamelaMwakapila typed:

"This is how it Is done not taking sides and supporting your favourite child."

@de-knight shared:

"This mum, nah she is a legend. 😂😂😂 She reminded me of my late mom."

@Blueskiev wrote:

"If you haven't been made to stand hugging your sibling for 30 minutes for fighting, you haven't lived. 🤣"

@KishaWustrow said:

"They will never fight again. 🤣🤣"

@Sunshine_แสงอาทิตย์ added:

"Keep your enemies closer ahhh. 😭"

@DE.vON posted:

"My mom used the fake fainting method. 😂😂😂"

Brother dedicates his love to younger sister

In another article, Briefly News reported that a bunch of TikTokkers were left wiping their tears after an emotional video.

In the post, Thando Mzimela writes that his mother gave birth to his best friend. In an unexpected twist of events, it turns out that this young man's best friend is his much younger little sister.

