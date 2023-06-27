This TikTok user has brought some people to tears in this emotional video of him and his sister

The siblings' love and connection are so pure that it infected other users who wanted to share their experiences

One user couldn't help but feel broody, while another was sadly reminded of his late brother

A bunch of TikTokers were left wiping their tears after an emotional video by user @mzicassozulu.

TikTok user Thando Mzimela had people feeling emotional in a sibling appreciation post. Images: Thando Mzimela.

Source: TikTok

In the post, Thando Mzimela writes that his mother gave birth to his best friend.

In an unexpected twist of events, it turns out that this young man's best friend is his much younger little sister. He said in his post:

"Thought I'd hop on this trend, she’s the most precious and most important little thing to me."

Post opens a support group for users

TikTokkers under the post all had very emotional responses. Some even shared similar family experiences:

@fikilencube411

"Ncaaw man, I hope my son and daughter are close like this "

@Leigh_.venn

"Wish I had an older brother "

@A Z Z Y

"You made me fall in love with my sister all over again,"

@Lindy remembered her siblings:

Some of y’all wouldn’t understand the warmth you get from your younger sibling(s) those people know what love is ❤️

@Maseetsa ChiChi Maja went down memory lane:

"Iyoo I miss my brother I remember he once said our mom gave him a daughter and to date, he still acts like my father and best friend "

@Mammii said:

"I also have a Thingo that came into my life and brought happiness after 15 years of loneliness "

@Kgarebe Ya motswana felt broody:

"I need to hurry up and give my son his bestie bathong "

@This user has blocked you could hold back the tears:

"No I'm not crying"

@S felt warm inside:

"This is cute! You hardly see brothers loving their sisters openly like this"

@Ms.OLY.N was triggered:

"Watching this video made me miss my late brother ️️"

@sheela felt sad:

"Literally watching this and missing my brother who took his own life in January ♥️he was that big brother to me."

@theophilous shed a tear:

"Sobbing so cute."

