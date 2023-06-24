This older brother did what big bros are meant to, interrupt their sister's dance videos

TikTok user @shameika.morris shared a video of her brother dropping down low in her clip

Thirsty ladies let the girl know that they can pass on their messages to her saucy brother

Sibling life can be a challenge. This young lady was going about her day, trying to film a TikTok dance video, as young peeps do, when her brother jumped in and turned it into a comedy show.

The young lady shared a video of her brother dropping down low in her clip. Image: TikTok / @shameika.morris

Source: TikTok

Brothers can be a blessing and a curse. They will protect you without a doubt, but they will also date your friends and ruin your TikTok dance videos.

Brother trolls sister's attempt at recording a TikTok dance video

TikTok user @shameika.morris was in the kitchen filming a TikTok dance video when her brother strolled in and decided he wanted in. The man jumped in front of the camera, dropped down low and off he went – priceless!

Take a look at this hilariously on-point sibling moment:

Mzansi people laugh, and thirsty girls shoot their shot

Fellow young ladies were not mad that her brother came in. They suggested he interrupt more of these videos because he isn't bad on the eyes lol.

Read some of the comments:

Leerato said:

“He must interrupt you more”

lisa.grant♀️ went in:

“Say hi to your brother for me ”

Tshepi laughed:

“He dropped low”

Lihle had no chill:

“Drop his @ haudon't leave us hanging”

Valencia_Vee31❤️ wasted no time:

“Your brother, baby girl please say hi for me, okay, thank you ☺️”

Source: Briefly News