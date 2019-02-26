50+ best straight up hairstyles with braids - pictures for 2022

Did you know that many women prefer straight up hairstyles because they are convenient and easy to maintain? In recent years, braiding techniques have improved to ensure minimal hair loss or strain on the natural hairline. Most of these looks are protective, which makes them preferable.

Decades ago, straight up hairstyles were very basic and almost similar. Today, trained salonists have become more creative and have come up with unique designs and patterns for braiding the hair. Read on to discover various ways to style your mane on your next salon appointment.

Best straight up hairstyles with braids

Braids are versatile and allow room for creativity. If you are looking for something creative and unique, check out these amazing straight up hairstyles in 2022.

Elegant cornrow straight up hairstyles

Are you tired of straight back hairstyles? You can change things up by having your braids or cornrows in an up-do.

Thin or small lines for straight up hairstyles are common because they seemingly last longer. If small lines do not tick your fancy, you can alternate between thin and thick ones for a classier and trendier look.

Kiddie-friendly straight up hairstyles in 2022

Up-do styles are amazing for children too. You can do small straight up hairstyles for your little girl during the upcoming Easter holidays. For a more fun look, you can add beads or other accessories.

If your little one does not like spending much time in a salon, you can ask the stylist to do thicker braids.

Protective styles for natural hair

In the past, many women, especially black women, suffered from receding hairlines. This issue has since been resolved by protective styles. These styles tuck your mane away, keeping it free from manipulation.

If you want a look that minimises breakage or damage from the elements, try the cute and creative ideas above. The best part is they are appropriate for the office, church, and social functions.

Feed-in looks

Feed-in braids and cornrows have a more natural look and are protective. They are achieved when extensions are installed seamlessly. In the feed-in technique, these extensions are gradually woven into the natural mane. The result is a neat look that will wow everyone.

Instagram straight up hairstyles

In today's world, people find inspiration for almost everything online. The internet has made life a lot easier for everyone who uses it. If you are looking for Instagram-inspired looks, these are ideal.

These ideas are fantastic because they incorporate a bit of colour for a popping result. If you find all-black braids a little dull, you can use coloured extensions. The colours you choose should be guided by personal preferences and the kind of job you have. If you work in an office, for example, overly bright extensions may not be ideal.

Must-try braids hairstyles

Are you looking for something toned down and ideal for all workplaces and social functions? The up-do styles above are a must-try for you. They are neat and give a professional look. You can have the braids fall down your back or have them tied in a cute bun.

Cute straight up hairstyles for 2022

Did you know you can accessorise your straight up hairdo for a more elegant look? You can use beads, cowrie shells, stars, rubber bands, or other accessories. Ensure the accessories you pick are appropriate for the event you are attending or the workplace. In recent times, brides have been accessorising their cornrows or braids for their big day, and the result is stunning.

Straight up hairstyles are ideal for the modern-day woman because they are versatile and elegant. Besides, they can also be protective, especially when done by qualified stylists.

