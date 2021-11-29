Shannon Abloh is an American corporate executive and is famous for being the wife of the late Virgil Abloh, an award-winning fashion designer. Her husband was Louis Vuitton's menswear artistic director and the founder of Milan-based fashion label Off-White. He passed away on 28th November 2021 after losing the battle to cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive and rare form of cancer. The fashion icon has been hailed by many as a legend, but who is Virgil Abloh's wife? Keep reading to find out!

Virgil was a respected fashion designer and stylist who helped bridge the gap between fashion, art and culture. He was also a loving father and husband to his gorgeous family. His legacy will live on through his family, which is now left under the care of his spouse, Shannon.

Profile summary and bio

Shannon Abloh's maiden name: Shannon Sundberg

Shannon Sundberg Year of birth: 1981

1981 Shannon Abloh's age: 40 years in 2021

40 years in 2021 Place of birth: United States

United States Current residence: Chicago, United States

Chicago, United States Nationality: American

American Shannon Abloh's ethnicity: White

White Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Shannon Abloh's spouse: The late Virgil Abloh

The late Virgil Abloh Shannon Abloh's children: Two, daughter Lowe and son Grey

Two, daughter Lowe and son Grey Education: Edgewood College in Wisconsin (Bachelor's degree in Management and Marketing)

Edgewood College in Wisconsin (Bachelor's degree in Management and Marketing) Profession: Corporate executive

Corporate executive Known for: Being the wife of the late fashion designer and stylist Virgil Abloh

Being the wife of the late fashion designer and stylist Virgil Abloh Shannon Abloh's Instagram: Not available

Not available Net worth: Approximately $500,000

Early life and education

Virgil's wife was born in 1981, but her exact date of birth is unknown. She turned 40 years old in 2021. Her ethnicity is white, while her late husband had Ewe roots from the Volta region in Ghana. Little is known about Shannon Abloh's parents and siblings since she prefers to live away from the limelight.

Virgil's spouse is a learned individual. She attended Edgewood College in Wisconsin, where she pursued a Bachelor's degree in Management and Marketing.

Shannon Abloh's husband and children

Shannon has been married to Virgil since 2009. The couple met in high school and dated for about 10 years before tying the knot in Chicago. Shannon Abloh's wedding had a purple colour theme, which is her favourite. The fashion icon revealed that he let his wife-to-be make the majority of the wedding planning decisions.

The couple is blessed with two gorgeous children; a boy called Grey and a daughter named Lowe. The family currently lives in Chicago, where they were privately supporting Virgil as he battled a rare form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.

The fashion designer was diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2019 but continued to work as he underwent numerous treatments. Unfortunately, he passed away on Sunday, 28th November 2021, at the age of 41.

What does Virgil Abloh's wife do for a living?

The late Virgil Abloh's wife is an experienced corporate executive. She currently works at Monster as a program manager. The mother of two previously worked at Yahoo! as a media planner and account manager.

Shannon Abloh's net worth

The 40-year-old mother of two has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2021. Her fortune mostly comes from her well-established profession at Monster as a program manager. On the other hand, her late husband had a net worth of about $100 million at the time of his death in November 2021.

Shannon Abloh is a strong and loving woman who has cared for her family since tying the knot with genius designer Abloh more than ten years ago. She has heroically stood by her husband as he fought the deadly disease. There is no doubt that the fashion icon's family and his hard-earned fortunes have been left in great hands.

