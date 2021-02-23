Virgil Abloh is a common name in the fashion and design industry. He was a gifted American designer, entrepreneur, and DJ. Since March 2018, he was the artistic designer of Louis Vuitton's men's clothing collection. He was the CEO of Off-White, a Milan-based fashion house that was founded in 2012. These details about Virgil Abloh's net worth reflect on his rise to prominence.

Virgil was an award-winning fashion designer and entrepreneur. In 2018, he was named among the 100 most influential individuals in the world by Time Magazine. Although he was known for his creative style and high price tags, his fashion and design knowledge goes beyond clothing.

Virgil Abloh profile summary

Full name: Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh Date of birth: 30th September 1980

30th September 1980 Place of birth: Rockford, Illinois, USA

Rockford, Illinois, USA Age: 41 years (as of November 2021)

41 years (as of November 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Death: 28th November 2021

28th November 2021 Place of death: Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Nationality : American

: American Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse: Shannon Abloh

Shannon Abloh Virgil Abloh's children: 2

2 Siblings: 1

1 Education: Education: University of Wisconsin–Madison (BS) and Illinois Institute of Technology (MArch)

Education: University of Wisconsin–Madison (BS) and Illinois Institute of Technology (MArch) Profession : Fashion designer, entrepreneur, DJ

: Fashion designer, entrepreneur, DJ Titles: Title: Founder and CEO of Off-White, Artistic Director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, Creative Director of Donda

Title: Founder and CEO of Off-White, Artistic Director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, Creative Director of Donda Salary: $10 million per year

Net worth : $100 million

: $100 million Virgil Abloh Instagram: @virgilabloh

Virgil Abloh's biography

How old was Virgil Abloh? He was born on 30th September 1980 in Rockford, Illinois, USA. At the time of his death, Virgil Abhol's age was forty-one years.

He was the son of Ghanaian immigrants Nee (father) and Eunice (mother). The designer's father worked as a manager at a paint company while his mother was a seamstress. He had a sister known as Edwina Abloh.

Virgil Abloh's education

Virgil was raised in Rockford, where he joined Boylan Catholic High School and graduated in 1998. He enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He graduated in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.

Later, he joined the Illinois Institute of Technology, where he attained a Master of Architecture degree in 2006. While undertaking his master's in architecture, he designed T-shirts. He also wrote articles on fashion and design for The Brilliance blog.

Career

Virgil began his career as an intern at Fendi together with rapper Kanye West in 2009. His hard work, outstanding talent, and commitment to his career have seen him rise through the ranks into becoming one of the highly sought-after designers. Here is the breakdown of his career journey.

Rise to fame

While working as an intern, Abloh was placed in Fendi Company's office in Rome, Italy. On meeting Kanye West at the company, the duo started a collaborative relationship. His work was so great that he caught the eyes of Louis Vuitton's chief executive officer, Michael Burke.

Abloh collaborated with Don C, Kanye's artistic partner, and together, they launched RSVP Gallery, a retail store in Chicago. One year later, Virgil was appointed by Kanye West to become the creative director of his DONDA Creative Agency.

In 2011, Virgil worked as the artistic director for Jay Z and Kanye West's album known as Watch the Throne. In 2012, Virgil Abloh's first brand company, known as Pyrex Vision, was launched. He purchased dead stock clothing from Ralph Lauren at $40, screen-printed designs, and sold them at over $550.

Unfortunately, Pyrex Company was closed after a year of operation. According to the owner, he aimed to experiment with his artistic nature instead of opening a commercial enterprise.

Does Virgil own Off White?

Yes, he does. In 2013, Virgil founded his first fashion house by launching a high-end streetwear brand known as Off-White. Why did Virgil Abloh start Off-White? To his investors and critics, he described the company as the grey area between white and black.

In 2014, Virgil launched Off-White women's wear. The initial brand was based in Milan but has grown to other areas over the years. The brand has expanded to other countries such as:

France

China

Japan

Unites States

How did Off-White become famous? The brand gained fame after rapper A$AP Rocky was spotted rocking a pair of Pyrex shorts in his music video, Wild for the Night. The company is also known and loved for its distinctive features such as:

Quotation marks

Zip-ties

Capital letters

Barricade tape

Virgil Abloh's Off-White company and partnerships

The talented designer has also worked with numerous other brands and individuals to produce great masterpieces. In 2017, he collaborated with Nike in designing a new collection under the title The Ten. He designed numerous of Nike's best-selling shoes. While working with Nike, he applied his self-made rule of editing just 3% of the shoe. By doing this, he manages to maintain the shoe's original design.

Abloh also partnered with IKEA, a Swedish furniture company, to design furniture for houses and apartments. He worked He designed chairs, coffee tables, beds, storage cabinets, mirrors, and carpets.

Louis Vuitton, artistic designer

Virgil landed one of his major career deals on 25th March 2018 after being named the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear line. He was the first African-American to lead the company's menswear line. He was also among the few black designers working in a major French fashion house.

In 2019, the designer was appointed to the board of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The council's main aim is to promote the American fashion industry.

While at Louis Vuitton, Virgil offered a new design for their beloved Millionaires sunglasses. Virgil Abloh's glasses are made from acetate and metal, featuring metallic S-Lock hinges. They are readily available in a range of colours.

Virgil Abloh's books

Apart from a lucrative career as a designer, Alboh was an author. These are some of the books under his name:

Virgil Abloh: Nike. ICONS

Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech Special Edition

A Team with No Sport - Virgil Abloh Pyrex Vision Flip Book

Virgil Abloh's family

Virgil and his sister were born in Rockford, Illinois, U.S. His parents were Ghanaian immigrants from the Ewe tribe of the Volta region in Ghana. Therefore, he was American by birth, although he was of Ghanaian descent.

Virgil Abloh's wife and kids

Virgil married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Shannon Sundberg. Virgil and Shannon exchanged their wedding vows in 2009 and have been blessed with two children, Grey and Lowe. The family of four lives in Lincoln Park, Chicago.

Virgil Abloh's net worth in 2022

Virgil earned huge sums of money from his career. He made money through his fashion house and collaborating with other companies. He was the artistic designer at Louis Vuitton, where his salary was $3 million. What is Virgil Abloh's net worth? The fashion designer's net worth was $100 million as of 2022.

Virgil Abloh's facts

Apart from the details mentioned above, these facts about Virgil Abloh will help you know him better:

He made his debut in the world of fashion with an internship at Fendi in 2009 alongside rapper Kanye West. He was a recipient of the Urban Luxe award at the 2017 British Fashion Awards. In 2018, Times Magazine listed Virgil Abloh among the 100 most influential people in the world. He was one of the two designers named that year. In 2018, he collaborated with Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami on a series of artworks that brought the fashion world to the art world but ultimately transcended both to create something more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Virgil is the first African-American menswear designer for the fashion label.

Virgil Abloh's cause of death

What did Virgil Abloh die of? The CEO of Off-White and acclaimed designer for Louis Vuitton succumbed to cancer on Sunday, 28th November 2021, in Chicago, USA. His death was announced on his verified Instagram account stating,

We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.

The news of his death caught the entertainment industry by surprise. Celebrities like Haile Berry and Elsa Majimbo shared their condolence messages with his family. Louis Vuitton also shared a moving tribute to him, praising him for his genius design skills.

Before his death, he was planning for Louis Vuitton's fashion show in Miami. Despite his death, Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton presentation of his Spring-Summer 2022 collection will go ahead on 30th November 2021 as scheduled.

These details about Virgil Abloh's net worth immortalize the well-known fashion designer in the United States and across the globe. Apart from his successful career, he amassed great wealth and created a successful brand. He will be remembered for his genius design skills.

