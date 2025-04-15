Who was André-Louis Auzière? The story of Brigitte Macron's first husband

After being together for 32 years and having three kids, André-Louis Auzière and Brigitte Macron divorced. She moved on to marry a man almost 25 years her junior, while he largely stayed away from the limelight. One of the duo's kids announced their dad's death after nine months in 2020, saying:

My dad died, and I buried him in the strictest privacy because he valued his anonymity more than anything. It was vital to respect his preferences even in death.

André-Louis Auzière’s profile summary

Full name André-Louis Auzière Gender Male Date of birth 28 February 1951 Date of death 24 December 2019 Age at death 68 years old Birthplace Eseka, Cameroon Nationality French Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Brigitte Macron Children 3 Profession Retired banker

André-Louis Auzière and Brigitte Macron married when he was 23 and she was 21

When Brigitte got hitched to future-banker Auzière, she desired to be the perfect housewife. According to Tatler, she once described him as 'A nice man with a strong moral compass.'

However, their union hit rock bottom after over two decades, and they officially divorced in January 2006.

The duo had three kids: Sébastien (born in 1975), Laurence (born in 1977) and Tiphaine (born in 1984). Today, one is a statistical engineer, lawyer and an accomplished cardiologist.

Insights into Brigitte's forbidden love with a student

At 39, Brigitte met the 15-year-old Emmanuel Macron during a 1993 theatre workshop at La Providence High School, where she was a teacher and he was a student. When Macron's parents learned about their close relationship, they sent him to Paris to finish his final year of schooling.

During a November 2023 interview with Paris Match, translated by The Independent, Brigitte revealed how falling in love with a student was never in her book, stating:

For me, such a young boy was crippling. So, I convinced myself he would fall in love with a lady his age in Paris. But this did not work out.

The couple, who stayed in touch with each other for years, reunited after Emmanuel Macron graduated.

A wedding a year after her divorce

According to the Los Angeles Times, Brigitte shared how Macron spoke of marriage while he was still a teenager in an interview with Paris Match.

Whatever you do, I will marry you!

On 20 October 2007, Macron made his promise come true when they tied at a seaside resort named Le Touquet.

The controversy surrounding Emmanuel and Brigitte's age-gap romance

In a June 2019 interview with France's RTL radio station, the celebrity wife did not fancy people calling her a cougar.

We are not the picture-perfect couple. Our huge age difference makes our relationship more complicated than normal ones. Nonetheless, I have always been attracted to men my age. Emmanuel is the only exception.

In September 2017, Emmanuel told CNN of his unconventional union with Brigitte:

Love is part of my life and balance. I have been with my wife for decades; she is vital to me.

Brigitte and Auzière's kids approved Emmanuel Macron for their mom

When André-Louis Auzière's ex-wife launched her relationship with Emmanuel, she knew it might hurt her children.

But after putting the romance off for about a decade, Brigitte decided to do what she felt was right for her. While speaking to Elle in December 2017, the president's wife narrated how she made the hard decision to marry the man she loves, saying:

I know my actions hurt my kids, and that is what I reproach myself for the most. But I couldn't not do it. There are times when you must make critical choices; this was one of them for me.

Emmanuel, who does not have kids, thanked Auzière and Brigitte's children for supporting their relationship during their wedding reception. She told Paris Match of his speech:

I want to thank these kids for accepting a not-quite-normal couple because if there were people who might not have found this marriage simple, then it would be them.

FAQs

Brigitte married Emmanuel about a year after her divorce from Auzière was finalised. Below are some frequently asked questions about the trio:

What did André-Louis Auzière do for a living?

The Cameroon native worked as a banker for many years. On the other hand, his ex-wife formerly worked as a school teacher.

In the 1980s, Brigitte taught literature at the Collège Lucie-Berger in Strasbourg. From 2007 to 2015, she taught at one of the most prestigious French private schools called Lycée Saint-Louis de Gonzague.

How old is Brigitte Macron?

Brigitte (72 as of 2025) was born on 13 April 1953 in Amiens, France. She is the youngest of six kids of entrepreneurs, Jean Trogneux and Simone Pujol.

What designer does Brigitte Macron wear?

The politician's wife rocks apparel from expensive clothing brands, including Bernard Arnault's Louis Vuitton and Fendi.

What is Emmanuel Macron's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emmanuel is worth $1 million. He reportedly bags $16,000 monthly and roughly $192,000 annually as the President of France.

When Emmanuel Macron became President of France in 2017, many journalists tried to find André-Louis Auzière for an interview to no avail. The retired banker led a notoriously private life until his death in December 2019.

