Apollo Nida's new wife: is his marriage to Sherien Almufti in trouble?

Apollo Nida's new wife (now ex-wife), Sherien Almufti, came into his life towards the end of his failed marriage with RHOA star Phaedra Parks. She supported him throughout his federal fraud sentence, and he used to call her his queen before their union started to fall apart. In a June 2018 Instagram post, he wrote,

After my last marriage, I thought love was dead and I would never attempt such a thing, but I've found the one! She is so beautiful inside and out. I've never met a kind soul such as hers, and she amazes me daily by never placing herself before others—Thanks for allowing me to see true love and support and not giving up on me during these trying times.

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti attend the Celebrity Boxing Press Conference on April 22, 2021, in Atlanta (R). Photo: Paras Griffin on Getty Images/@queensherien on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Apollo Nida and Sherien Copes Almufti married in October 2022 but separated a year later, and their divorce was finalized in March 2025.

but separated a year later, and their divorce was finalized in March 2025. The couple's marriage was plagued with infidelity and instances of assault that involved the authorities.

that involved the authorities. Nida was previously married to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks for about five years and welcomed two boys.

Sherien Almufti's profile summary

Full name Sherien Almufti-Copes Date of birth September 7, 1982 Age 42 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth Jordan Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American-Jordanian Heritage Arab Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Apollo Nida (2022 to 2025) Derrick Copes (until 2014) Children Daughter Layali Parents Hyam Almufti (mother) Profession Real estate broker, entrepreneur Net worth $100,000—$500,000 Social media Instagram YouTube

Apollo Nida's new wife is out after over two years of marriage

Sherien Almufti is no longer Apollo Nida's wife after their divorce was finalized on March 11, 2025, through mediation, according to In Touch Weekly. She filed for divorce on February 7, 2025, and revealed in the documents that the marriage was irretrievably broken and accused Apollo of extramarital affairs and abuse.

Five facts about Apollo Nida's second wife, Sherien Almufti. Photo: @queensherien on Instagram (modified author)

The couple reportedly separated in November 2023 but continued to live together in their marital home until they found suitable homes. Neither party sought spousal support and had no joint property or debts to divide. Apollo denied the abuse and adultery accusations, telling In Touch Weekly,

I have no history of physical violence. We have disagreements, but we have an amicable relationship with each other.

In March 2024, Apollo was arrested after having a domestic altercation with Sherien. According to the police report, Sherien called the authorities after they accused each other of cheating, leading to a scuffle. Nida was released after paying a $3,000 bond.

Apollo Nida with Sherien Almufti in South Beach, Miami, Florida (L). Photo: @apollonida03 (modified by author)

Sherien Almufti was engaged to Apollo Nida in prison

Apollo Nida was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2014 on fraud charges and ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution. The former Real Housewives star proposed to Sherien Copes in 2016 while serving his sentence at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Facility in New Jersey.

The pair met in 2014 in Philadelphia when Apollo was still married to Phaedra Parks, and they started dating before his incarceration. Sherien supported Nida until his release in November 2019 after serving five years. She even relocated from Philadelphia to New Jersey to be closer to him.

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti at Barone, Miami Beach, on New Year's Day 2020 (L). Photo: @apollonida03 (modified by author)

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti had a secret wedding

Apollo and Sherien married on October 14, 2022, in a private church ceremony held in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia. They shared the news of their marriage several months later, in January 2023, via TMZ. The couple later featured in the third season of the MTV reality series Couples Retreat in 2023.

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti on their wedding day in October 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @hidefpromos (modified by author)

Sherien Almufti has Middle Eastern roots

Sherien was born in Jordan in the Middle East on September 7, 1982. She shared in her YouTube bio that her parents relocated to the United States when she was young. She has maintained a close relationship with her family, including her two sisters. Sherien also uses her Instagram to call for an end to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Sherien Almufti with her father and her two sisters. Photo: @queensherien (modified by author)

What does Sherien Almufti do for a living?

Sherien Almufti is a real estate broker based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She also established an Indian hair extensions brand called Mula Hair. She has appeared on several reality TV shows, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, MTV Couples Retreat, and Say Yes to the Dress.

Sherien Almufti in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 2023 (L). Photo: @queensherien (modified by author)

Sherien Almufti has a daughter with ex-husband Derrick Copes

Sherien was previously married to Derrick Copes until their divorce in 2014. Their daughter Layali was born in March 2009.

The ex-couple had a public disagreement in November 2016 when Sherien started taking their daughter to see Apollo in prison. Derick expressed disappointment in a November 2016 interview with RadarOnline and threatened to stop paying $450 monthly child support.

I'm not giving her child support right now because she's taking my daughter to prison, and I have asked her numerous times to stop doing that...I don't want my daughter on (RHOA). I don't want her going to jail.

Apollo Nida with Sherien Almufti's daughter from her first marriage. Photo: @queensherien (modified by author)

Apollo Nida shares two kids with Phaedra Parks

Apollo Nida and his ex-wife Phaedra Parks welcomed two sons, Ayden Nida and Dylan Nida. He wed the Married to Medicine star in 2009 after an on-and-off relationship that started in 1995.

Nida and Phaedra's relationship was documented on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The ex-couple separated in 2014 when Nida returned to prison. The reality TV star, who also works as a professional lawyer, filed for divorce in 2015, but it was finalized two years later in July 2017.

Apollo previously accused Parks of keeping the kids from him. In January 2024, Parks revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that they have since fixed their co-parenting issues, and Apollo gets the kids on the weekends.

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida during the Captain Planet Foundation Annual benefit gala at the Georgia Aquarium on December 9, 2011, in Atlanta. Photo: Ben Rose

Apollo Nida's new wife, Sherien Almufti, has not publicly spoken about the end of her marriage to the former RHOA star. The realtor has been spending time with friends as seen from her latest Instagram posts.

