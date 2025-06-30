South African music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee recently trended on social media for a video he posted of himself

The star's recent video went viral as it received a lot of unexpected reactions from netizens

Many dragged the star, while others questioned if everything was okay with him

Prince Kaybee got dragged on social media for his recent video. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Haibo, is everything okay with Prince Kaybee? The controversial music producer became the talk of the town on social media regarding his recent post.

An online user @destinyzee reposted a video of the star who previously opened up about his partial memory loss, driving at high speed on Sunday, 29 June 2025, on X (formerly Twitter).

Prince Kaybee jokingly captioned that someone had called the FBI and assured them not to worry, saying he was on his way. However, this video was not well received by many netizens, who criticised him heavily on social media.

See the post below:

Prince Kaybee's video received unexpected reactions

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Hayibo_koi commented:

"We don't even have an FBI squad in South Africa."

@MazwiZuma said:

"Unfortunately, when you don’t drink, you end up doing such to kill time. Brother needs to start drinking."

@Nkatiseng_ wrote:

"My thoughts exactly like he is now acting weird."

@mpho_pitsi_za mentioned:

"I thought I was the only one who sees his madness."

@hlogoyalapa responded:

"He is too old for the unnecessary attention-seeking stunts he is doing. He must take a social media break."

@Pule1033 replied:

"This one needs someone to handle his social media. He's really not doing a good job."

@TCOBOM stated:

"Attention seeking to such heights is a disgrace. This man needs to grow up."

Prince Kaybee's history of motorbike accidents

Just as Briefly News reports about his recent trending video, Prince Kaybee has been in five accidents. Following his fifth accident, he posted a picture of his leg in a moon boot.

Prince Kaybee candidly shared details of the accident, revealing that he was riding at high speed when he hit the brakes too late, causing him to get flung out from the bike.

He sustained injuries, a broken ankle and a wrist. After his fourth motorbike accident, Prince Kaybee shared pictures of his bruised arm. The Club Controller hitmaker sparked controversy when he shared that he was not wearing protective gear when the accident happened.

Prince Kaybee advises artists not to make music for TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that the controversial music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee advised fellow artists not to be tempted to make music for TikTok.

His advice came when fellow musician Cassper Nyovest was trending for savagely clapping back at anyone who roasted his new song, Kusho Bani, on social media.

Several netizens concluded that Prince Kaybee’s advice was a veiled dig at Cassper Nyovest, while others asked him if his advice was working for him.

