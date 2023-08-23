DJ and producer Prince Kaybee shared snapshots of where he got injured in his fourth motorbike crash

The Gugulethu hitmaker said that he wasn't wearing full protective gear when he got on his bike

Netizens are concerned about the constant collisions Prince Kaybee gets involved in but still wished him a speedy recovery

Producer Prince Kaybee shared pictures of his injuries from his motorbike accident. Image: @PrinceKaybee_SA

Source: Twitter

DJ and producer Prince Kaybee attracted controversy recently. The producer shared images of his recent motorbike accident injuries online.

Prince Kaybee's 4th motorbike crash

The Gugulethu hitmaker got into a motorbike crash recently. Prince Kaybee posted pictures of his injured arm on Twitter. The DJ told his followers that this was not his first crash but the fourth one since he started riding motorbikes.

captioned the pictures he posted:

"Counting how many times I've crashed with a motorcycle both on track and public roads, this is my 4th time."

Though he constantly gets injured, he won't stop riding bikes.

Check the post here:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's injury

His fans dished their concerns while many wished him a speedy recovery:

@SbusileNtokoma1 asked:

"Kanty Grootman, weren't you wearing full gear?"

@Siya_Ndlumbini wished him a speedy recovery:

"Speedy recovery! And get back on that bike and show it who's the boss."

@zamani_hadebe concerned:

"But this is dangerous... Men have lost lives."

@UlrichJvV said:

"Stay strong and get well soon! That looks really painful. Positive vibes there won’t be a 5th."

@MaDhlomo_ shocked:

"Bathong? Why weren’t you wearing protective gear?"

@MrsNoma hinted:

"Maybe just keep to 4 wheels going forward… 5th time looks like tempting fate."

@mceks_45 said:

"Send me your personal details so I can add you on my policies."

@themba_makhubo said:

"That thing is dangerous."

@peaciepeacegp was inspired:

"Speedy recovery, you inspired me to have love with the motorcycle so when you keep on failing like this, I will be scared of riding..."

@LwandleEL commented:

"Bikes seem cool but they are dangerous as well."

