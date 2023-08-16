Prince Kaybee joked about being broke after he responded to a tweep challenging netizens to share their bank balances

Many could not believe that the DJ and entrepreneur really had R65.33 in his bank account

This is because Prince Kaybee has numerous business interests, including a wine brand, owns trucks and is a musician

Netizens found it hard to believe that Prince Kaybee had such a low amount in his bank account. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee's bank balance left many gobsmacked

The businessman and DJ Prince Kaybee responded to a tweet from @PovertykillerB challenging netizens to share their bank balances.

Kaybee responded by saying he had R65.33, and left his followers shocked.

Fans call out Prince Kaybee following his shocking revelation

As expected, his followers could not believe that the DJ and entrepreneur really had R65.33 in his bank account

This is because Prince Kaybee has numerous business interests, including a wine brand called Milani, he owns trucks, is a driver for Kabillion Motorsport and is also a musician.

@bozzie_t said:

"You forgot the “m”."

@MokoenaDee said:

"My bank account thinks I’m deceased."

@Thabo_Tshisi said:

"Not your student saver account when you were in matric."

@SalimMathomane said:

"You hide your money under your couch?"

@TboyMP said:

"I have R10 000 can I please book you for my birthday."

