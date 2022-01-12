I Do Teasers for February 2022: Zoya believes Asad is having an affair

The lovers of the I Do series on Zee World should be ready to experience extraordinary drama in the upcoming episodes. Zoya and Asad realize they are in love and then get married. However, Tanveer is determined to set them apart and strips naked when alone with an intoxicated Asad, and Zoya finds them in a compromising position. What will happen to their new union? Below are the I Do teasers on the drama to expect in the upcoming February 2022 episodes.

I Do, originally called Qubool Hai, is a romantic Indian series on Zee World. Photo: @AsYaLover26

Source: Twitter

Zee World's I Do season 1 narrates Zoya and Asad's romantic journey. Zoya is a modern girl from America, and she meets Asad, a wealthy businessman with traditional values, when she moves to Bhopal in search of her dad. They fall in love and get married. However, their relationship is tested when Tanveer, Asad's childhood friend, plans to set them apart.

I Do teasers for February 2022

The I Do Indian series has kept viewers entertained since its debut on Zee World in November 2021. What happens in the romantic drama this February?

Ayaan burns the car that Imraan received as Nikhat's dowry. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 70

Haseena cancels Nikhat's planned wedding. The decision infuriates Shireen, who decides to expel Ayaan from the house for spoiling the nuptials. Zoya reprimands Asad for making conclusions about her. She later hands Rashid the knife so that he tests it for fingerprints.

2nd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 71

Zoya finds out that Tanveer's left eye cannot see anything. An angry Ayaan sets ablaze the car that Imraan got as Nikhat's dowry. He does not know that Imraan is inside it. Later, Zoya lets Asad see the scars she sustained from the inferno that led to her mother's death.

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 72

Zoya accosts Tanveer, who later exposes her true nature to her. Tanveer then cautions Zoya that Asad will get romantic with her. On the other hand, Razia lets Ayaan watch the footage of him setting Imraan's car ablaze.

4th February 2022, Friday: Episode 73

Ayaan agrees to go ahead with her engagement to Humeira so that Nikhat is happy. Haseena Bi seeks forgiveness for how she behaved while Tanveer cautions Zoya regarding the mehndi laced with acid.

5th February 2022, Saturday: Episode 74

Humeira and Ayaan are engaged despite Badi Bi's plans. Elsewhere, Asad and Dilshad fail to understand the burns on Zoya's hands, and she tells them it is an allergic reaction. Razia's behaviour leads to the conclusion that she is mentally unstable, and Humeira helps drag her out.

6th February 2022, Sunday: Episode 75

Zoya and Asad look back at their relationship timeline, from when they were enemies before starting to like each other, and they discover that they are in love. Meanwhile, Tanveer plans to have a physical relationship with Asad. Later, Asad receives congratulatory remarks from Humeira, Nuzzhat, Nikhat, and Ayaan on his wedding with Zoya. Tanveer plans to help Razia escape from the mental hospital.

7th February 2022, Monday: Episode 76

Tanveer removes all her clothes in front of an intoxicated Asad. Later, Zoya caches Asad in Tanveer's arms and without a shirt. She concludes that he has cheated on her with Tanveer. Asad tries to explain the situation to her, but she does not believe him. Will their marriage end before it even starts?

Zoya believes Asad is cheating on her in the upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the I Do cast?

Since moving to Bhopal, things have been moving fast for Zoya. Finding her father was her main agenda but falling in love with Asad gave her the reason to stay. Here is a summary of what happens to her and other characters in the upcoming I Do February episodes.

Zoya

She reprimands Asad for judging her. The two later recall the timeline of their relationship and discover that they are in love. The lovebirds take their relationship to the next level and have their wedding. However, their new union is tested when Zoya finds a shirtless Asad in Tanveer's arms. She concludes he cheated on her and refuses to listen to his explanation.

Ayaan

He is thrown out of the house by an angry Shireen who feels he is responsible for the cancellation of Nikhat's wedding. He gets angry and sets the vehicle Imraan received as Nikhat's dowry on fire, not knowing that Imraan is inside. Ayaan later agrees to get engaged to Humeira so that Nikhat is happy.

Tanveer

She has an evil plan against Asad and Zoya's relationship. After the couple's wedding, she strips naked in front of an intoxicated Asad, and Zoya finds them in a compromising position. She also plans to help Razia escape from the mental hospital.

The I Do teasers reveal an intriguing twist in the upcoming February 2022 episodes that will keep you hooked. Will Tanveer's plan against Asad and Zoya work? Tune in to Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 8.00 p.m.

