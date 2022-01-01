Who is Celina Powell? Age, nationality, dating, DJ Akademiks, profiles, worth

In recent years Celina Powell has managed to get attention from the media for all the wrong reasons. She is a notorious name in the Hip Hop world after being involved in infidelity scandals with Hip Hop artists such as Drake, Fetty Wap and Snoop Dogg. She has gained fame through her scandalous allegations. So, who is she? Where is she from?

Popularly known as Black Widow, Celina Powell is an American Instagram model and social media influencer. Her Instagram account has over 3.2 million followers, and on Twitter, she has 17.3 k followers. She is also notorious for posting thirst traps on social media while living a lavish life. One time she is on a mini-yacht, another she is in a posh pool.

Celina Powell's profile summary

Fullname: Celina Powell

Celina Powell Nickname: Black Widow

Black Widow Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 13th of June 1995

13th of June 1995 Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, United States of America

Denver, Colorado, United States of America Celina Powell's age: 27 years (As of 2022)

27 years (As of 2022) Zodia sign: Gemini

Gemini Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Height: 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres)

5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) Marital status: Single

Single Occupation : Instagram model and influencer

: Instagram model and influencer Net worth: $200,000 - $400,000

$200,000 - $400,000 Celina Powell's Instagram account: @celinaapowellxo

@celinaapowellxo Twitter account: @CelinaPowellxo

@CelinaPowellxo TikTok account: @celinapowellduh

Celina Powell's biography

What is Celina Powell's nationality? She was born on the 13th of June 1995 in Denver, Colorado, the United States of America, which means she is American by birth but has Puerto Rican heritage. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. However, she went to Wheat Ridge High School in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Celina Powell's career

What is Celina Powell's job? She is an Instagram model popular for her provocative photos. So far, she has gained more than 3.2 million followers on the platform. She also has an OnlyFans account.

Who is Celina Powell dating?

The popular social media personality has had a complicated romantic life. She has constantly been associated with various celebrities in the Hip Hop industry. Here is a breakdown of Celina Powell's relationship history.

Celina Powell and DJ Akademiks, a Jamaican-American entertainment personality and Youtuber, have had an on and off romantic relationship. While the status of their relationship is unknown at this time, DJ Akademiks may have rekindled their romance by purchasing Powell a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon in October 2020.

Celina has also dated Aaron Carter, an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer. They started seeing each other in the summer of 2018 after the Instagram star posted a snap of them together with the caption:

'My new boyfriend... @Aaron Carter.'

She has also been romantically linked to Bryce Hall, an American social media personality known for his TikTok and YouTube videos.

Controversies

The Instagram star had been recently involved in a scandal with rappers Tekashi 69 and Snoop Dogg. While Tekashi was serving his sentence, he added fuel to the ongoing rumour that Snoop Dogg had cheated on his wife with Powell.

The rapper urged Snoop to apologize to his wife over the claims. However, Snoop has categorically refuted the allegations, even announcing plans to host a TV show called 'Clout Chasers' in the aftermath of the controversy.

Offset

In 2017, Powell accused rapper Offset, Cardi B's husband, of cheating with her. The claim continued into 2018 when Cardi B was pregnant with their first child. She even went on to post on social media a paternity test which was later proven to be fake, showing Offset was the father of her unborn baby. She later confessed that she was lying about the whole ordeal.

Are Celina Powell and Drake together?

Also, a handful of claimed text exchanges between Black Widow and rapper Drake appeared online in early January 2021. In the texts, Drake seemed to be rejecting Powell's approaches. The Instagram socialite attempted to communicate with the singer, which she claims were delivered two years ago. Drake, on the other hand, quickly turned her down.

Celina Powell and Aliza's beef

Celina has a best friend called Aliza, who works for a CPA firm. The two met through Instagram. During Aliza and Celina Powell's No Jumper interview, the two explained that they were flown in by a rapper, and after the trip, they became good friends.

In a January 2021 interview by No Jumper, Aliza revealed that she and Celina had not been on good terms for a week. They, however, got back together after Black Widow got sick, which made Aliza concerned.

What is Celina Powell's net worth?

Powell has made a fortune from her Instagram career. Her net worth is estimated to be between $200,000 and $400,000.

Celina Powell has been able to maintain her relevance through her various controversies. Her fans nonetheless seem to love the drama and have supported her all through.

