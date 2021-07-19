FOX 5 NY Bianca Peters now: latest news, partner, nationality

Who is Bianca Peters? Bianca is a talented and highly experienced American journalist at WNYW-FOX 5. She is an anchor and co-host who graces the screens with her beauty and eloquence. Join us as we discover more about this beauty!

Bianca Peters is a testament that a journey of one thousand miles begins with one step. Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Bianca Peters is not a new name, or face, to viewers of FOX 5. It is motivating how she has made impressive steps over the years to become the celebrated young journalist that she is today. Here is everything you need to know about her, including her current whereabouts.

Bianca Peters profile summary

Real name : Bianca Castillo Peters

: Bianca Castillo Peters Year of birth : 1991

: 1991 Bianca Peters birthday: 1st April

1st April Place of birth : Miami, Florida, United States

: Miami, Florida, United States Age : 30 years old as of 2021

: 30 years old as of 2021 Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Bianca Peters nationality : Mexican and American

: Mexican and American Ethnicity : Latino

: Latino Religion : Christian

: Christian Siblings : 2

: 2 Height : 5 feet 3 inches (165 cm)

: 5 feet 3 inches (165 cm) Weight : 55 kilograms (121 lbs)

: 55 kilograms (121 lbs) Body measurements : 34-25-34(breast-waist-hips, respectively)

: 34-25-34(breast-waist-hips, respectively) Shoe size : 7 (US)

: 7 (US) Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Schools attended : California State University

: California State University Instagram : @bianca.peters

: @bianca.peters Twitter : @BIANCApeters8

: @BIANCApeters8 Facebook : @biancapeterstv

: @biancapeterstv Relationship status : Single

: Single Occupation : News anchor and journalist

: News anchor and journalist Famous for: Co-hosting Good Day Wakeup on FOX 5

Bianca Peters biography

There are high chances that Bianca Peters parents nationality is Mexican, considering that they are of the Latino community. On several occasions, Bianca has referred to herself as Mexican, which may be because of her parents' origin, since she was born in America. Her father is Anthony M. Peters, and her mother is Patrica Peters.

She is the firstborn in her family and has a younger brother (Anthony Ezra) and sister (Moria). Her father was a judge who wished his children would follow his line of work, but none pursued law. Her mother is an interior designer, her sister is a Christian singer, and her brother works in retail.

She was born in a family of sports enthusiasts and footballers; therefore, she loved sports, and her dream was to become a professional footballer. According to her Twitter profile, she currently resides in New York City.

Education

After high school, Castillo went to California State University, Long Beach. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications.

Career

Bianca Peters was born in America in 1991. Photo: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Ms. Peters worked as host and segment producer for JUCE TV in Tustin, California. She then became a news anchor and reporter for KOBI-TV in Medford, Oregon, prior to joining WFOR-TV in Miami, Florida as a traffic anchor and sports reporter from 2016 to 2019. At one point, she worked as a morning show anchor and reporter for NBC5, KOTI, and FOX 26 in southern Oregon.

Before JUCE TV, Castillo was host and reporter for ESPN’s X Games in Los Angeles, California, after starting her broadcasting as a sports anchor and reporter for College Beat Productions in Long Beach, California. She joined FOX 5 in September 2019 as the co-host of Good Day Wakeup weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Other than TV presenting, Ms. Peters was honoured to be the emcee to South Florida’s 40 under 40 gala in December 2017. It is also important to note that she was Miss Malibu beauty pageant winner in 2010 and participated in Miss California 2010 competition, where she was among the top 10 finalists.

Bianca Peters salary

What is Bianca Peters salary? Facts Buddy estimates her salary to be an average of 77,645 dollars per year. Her estimated wealth is about 746,985 dollars.

Where is Bianca Peters now?

Did Bianca Peters leave Fox 5 News? No. So, exactly where is Bianca Peters today? She is still working with the news, weather, and sports broadcast channel FOX 5.

Who are the hosts of Good Day New York? Castillo presents Good Day Wake Up alongside Kerry Drew. The hosts of Good Day New York are:

Rosanna Scotto- Anchor

Lori Stokes - Anchor

Tina Cervasio - Sports Anchor

Ines Rosales- Traffic Anchor

Ryan Kristafer - Entertainment Anchor

Mike Woods - Meteorologist

Danny Amendola Bianca Peters

Castillo and Miami Dolphin's player, Danny Amendola, were rumoured to be dating. Bianca Peters Amendola rumours began when they were spotted having fun at Miami Beach in October 2018. Other than being spotted in public places, the two have never confirmed or denied the relationship.

Is Bianca Peters engaged?

Not that we are aware of! However, she was once engaged to a professional footballer(playing for Minnesota Vikings) that she met while in junior college. They even moved in together, but Bianca Peters married news never came to be because she felt that she needed to make something out of her life, other than depending on him. Therefore, she moved out to pursue her career.

Latest news

Bianca Peters was a Miss Malibu beauty pageant winner in 2010. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

What happened to Bianca Peters? On 24 March 2020, Bianca Peters Coronavirus news hit the internet airwaves. She posted on her Facebook page that she might be suffering from the deadly disease and stayed at her home as a precaution.

Not sure whether it was just allergies or Covid-19, the journalist had lost her sense of smell and taste, but tests got denied twice, making her more confused. The good news is that the journalist recovered from whatever she was suffering from and is in good health.

Bianca Peters is a testament that a journey of one thousand miles begins with one step. Her passion, talent, hard work, and determination have seen her accomplish what only a few in her age group dream of. We wish her all the best in life.

