Who is Shireen Mula? Meet Golda Rosheuvel's partner

Shireen Mula is an Irish playwright and theatre-maker who has worked with various theatres, including Nottle and The Royal Court Theatre. She is best known as Golda Rosheuvel's partner of more than a decade. A talented on-screen star and singer, Rosheuvel gained notoriety for her portrayal of Queen Charlotte in the Netflix series Bridgerton and its prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. But how much do you know about Shireen Mula?

Shireen Mula wearing a pair of glasses (L). Golda Rosheuvel at the Regency Village Theatre (R). Photo: @Shireen Mula on Twitter, Gilbert Flores via Getty Images (modified by author)

Dating a celebrity puts you on the frontline of the paparazzi frenzy, with details of your personal and professional life subject to public scrutiny. This is the case for Mula, whose name often pops up whenever the topic of Golda Rosheuvel's wife arises.

However, Shireen prefers keeping her life away from the limelight and the internet’s prying eyes. An in-depth analysis reveals exciting facts about the celebrity partner.

Shireen Mula’s profile summary

Full name Shireen Mula Nickname Shireen Gender Female Date of birth 11 December 1970 Age 53 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Galway, Ireland Current residence London, England, UK Nationality Irish Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Dominican College Taylors Hill High School, Middlesex University Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Gay Marital status In a relationship Partner Golda Rosheuvel Profession Theatre-maker and playwright Net worth $850,000 Famous for Being Golda Rosheuvel's partner

Who is Golda Rosheuvel's partner, Shireen Mula?

According to Skabash!, Shireen Mula (aged 53 as of 2024) was born on 11 December 1970 in Galway, Ireland. However, she grew up in Saudi Arabia and later relocated to England. Mula is of Irish and Mauritian descent.

Shireen Mula having a good time. Photo: @Shireen Mula on Facebook (modified by author)

Regarding her education, the playwright attended Dominican College Taylors Hill High School. After graduating, she enrolled at Middlesex University for her undergraduate studies.

Shireen Mula’s height

How tall is Shireen Mula? The celebrity partner stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 126 pounds (57 kg). Additionally, Shireen features dark brown hair and eyes.

What does Shireen Mula do for a living?

Per Bloomsbury, Mula is an acclaimed playwright and collaborative theatre-maker. In addition, she is a dramaturg in Belongings by Tangled Feet.

Shireen was also part of a cross-cultural collaboration between London’s Soho Theatre and Kuala Lumpur’s CloudBreak Creative Development Center. She has worked as an Associate Artist for the fanSHEN Theatre Company, creating numerous projects. They include:

2017 – Disaster Party (UK Tour)

2017 – Lists for The End of the World (Summerhall)

2018 – The Justice Syndicate (UK and Ireland Tour)

Golda Rosheuvel posing for an IMDb exclusive portrait with the cast of Queen Charlotte in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

With a career spanning over a decade, Mula has co-created several plays, including:

2011 – Same Same (Ovalhouse and fanSHEN)

(Ovalhouse and fanSHEN) 2013 – Soon Until Forever (Theatre 503)

(Theatre 503) 2014 – Last Words You’ll Hear (Almeida Young Company)

(Almeida Young Company) 2018 – Why is The Sky Blue? (Southwark Playhouse)

(Southwark Playhouse) 2021 – 39 and Counting (Oxford School of Drama and Park Theatre)

(Oxford School of Drama and Park Theatre) 2022 – Epic Stages (National Youth Theatre)

Shireen’s Why is The Sky Blue? has received two Off West End Award nominations. Besides playwriting, Mula is a lecturer at London’s South Bank University.

What is Shireen Mula’s net worth?

Gossip Next Door estimates Mula’s net worth to be $850,000 at the time of writing. Her income primarily stems from her successful playwright and theatre-maker career.

Who is Golda Rosheuvel?

The actress debuted in 2000 and has since starred in several films and TV shows. Below are some of Rosheuvel’s acting credits:

Film Year Great Performances 2000 Lava 2001 The Bill 2005 Torchwood 2008 Luther 2011 Coronation Street 2012 I Live with Models 2015 Silent Witness 2019 Death in Paradise 2020 Dune 2021

In 2021, she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for starring Bridgerton.

Actress Golda Rosheuvel at Claridge's Hotel in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

How old is Golda Rosheuvel?

Golda (aged 53 as of 2024) was born on 2 May 1970 to Guyanese Angelican priest, Siegfrried Rosheuvel, and an English mother, Judith Evans. Due to her dad’s mission work, the actress moved constantly, often staying with indigenous tribes.

However, Rosheuvel’s family moved in with her mother’s brother to Hertfordshire, England, when she was five. She has a younger brother. Golda aspired to be a professional athlete growing up.

Nonetheless, she turned her focus to theatre after suffering an ankle injury. Rosheuvel studied for a diploma in performance at East Herts College before studying musical theatre at the London Studio Centre.

How did Golda Rosheuvel and Shireen Mula meet?

According to AmoMama, the couple met in 2013 at a mutual friend’s party. Although they first started as friends, their connection became deeper, and over a decade down the line, they are closer than ever.

However, being in an openly gay couple has not always been roses for Golda, who has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades.

During an interview with Just For Variety, she narrated how a lesbian director advised her to keep her sexuality a secret during the early days of her career.

Golda Rosheuvel at the Human Rights Campaign Greater New York Dinner. Photo: Santiago Felipe

The singer, however, resolved that she would never actively hide such an integral part of her identity.

I would rather lose a job than not be true to who I am. I would rather not work in an industry that does not accept me. It just was not how I was raised.

Does Golda Rosheuvel have children? The duo does not have any kids together and have not spoken about having kids in the future.

Golda Rosheuvel's partner, Shireen Mula, prefers to maintain a low-key profile despite her wife’s prominence. However, she has thrived in her career as a playwright and theatre-maker. The duo currently resides in London, England.

