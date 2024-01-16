Nhut Le's life: Everything to know about his age, movies and TV shows

Nhut Le is a Vietnamese-American on-screen star, writer and producer. He rose to stardom for his role as Judomaster on HBO Max’s Peacemaker (2022). The actor is also known for starring in Stardumb and Jenny Trump. Explore interesting facts about the star’s personal and professional life.

Nhut Le made his acting debut in 2013 when he landed a minor role in the movie Martial Science. Since then, he has been featured in numerous films and TV shows. But who is Nhut when the cameras are not rolling? His biography takes us on a trip down his life.

Nhut Le's profile summary and bio

How old is Nhut Le?

Nhut Le (aged between 26 and 27 as of 2024) was reportedly born between 1997 and 1998 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, but relocated to the USA when he was 6. His exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Regarding his education, the actor graduated from the University of Arts in Philadelphia. He also attended The Groundlings and the Upright Citizens Brigade to study improvisational theatre.

Nhut Le’s height

How tall is Nhut Le? The talented writer stands 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Nhut features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What does Nhut Le do for a living?

While studying at the University of Arts, the actor worked with well-known showbiz personalities and professors such as Johnnie Hobbs Jr, Janice Orlandi, Whit McLaughlin, and Tom Quinn.

Nhut Le's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the entertainer has 14 acting credits. They include:

Kroll Show (2013-2015)

(2013-2015) Jinxed (2014)

(2014) Los Feliz, 90027 (2014)

(2014) Library Ghosts (2014)

(2014) The Cost (2016)

(2016) Score (2017)

(2017) Comfort (2017)

(2017) Raven’s Home (2018)

(2018) Gey Gardens (2018)

In addition, Nhut is a martial artist who has sword skills. In 2019, he showed his Wushu skills, a contemporary Chinese martial art that blends performance and martial application elements. The actor is also a skilled potter and owns an online pottery studio, 3 Circle Pottery.

How much is Nhut Le’s net worth?

Nhut’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful acting career. Apart from acting, the star earns from writing and producing short films.

Nhut Le’s profiles

The on-screen star is active on social media. He has 28.3k followers on Instagram and 10.7k Twitter followers as of 9 January 2024.

Although Nhut Le appears young from his looks, this has not stopped him from achieving his dreams of becoming a household name in the acting industry. He has worked with prominent stars, including John Cena, Chris Conrad and Jennifer Holland.

