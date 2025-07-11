Lungile Thabethe wrote a heartfelt message to her daughter, Liyana, to celebrate her turning one year old

Lungile and her partner, DJ Speedsta, threw a party for the firstborn, but it was the emotional letter that stole the spotlight

Lungile Thabethe's sister, Ayanda Thabethe, also shared a heartwarming comment

Lungile Thabethe wrote a touching letter to her daughter on her first birthday. Image: lungilethabethe

South African content creator and beauty influencer Lungile Thabethe had netizens gushing after she penned a touching letter to her daughter on her first birthday. Lungile has a daughter with radio personality and hip-hop producer DJ Speesta.

Lungile Thabethe and DJ Speedsta went out of their way to make their firstborn child Liyana’s first birthday a memorable one. The couple had a Minnie Mouse-themed birthday to celebrate Liyanda’s first trip around the sun, but it was her mother’s sweet letter that stole the spotlight.

Lungile Thabethe writes an emotional letter to her daughter

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, 10 July 2025, Lungile Thabethe penned a lengthy letter to her daughter. Lungile shared that she wants her daughter to read the letter one day so that Liyanda is reminded that she was loved from the beginning.

Lungile Thabethe then disclosed details about her first year of motherhood and how her daughter has brightened her world.

“Watching you grow this past year has been the greatest joy of my life. You are truly a marvel to me-so full of life, so vibrant, intelligent, curious, and incredibly beautiful, inside and out. Every smile, every little milestone, every moment with you has felt like a glimpse of something sacred. You’ve brought colour and light into my world in a way I could never have imagined until you arrived,” she wrote.

Read the full letter below:

Fans react to Lungile Thabethe's heartwarming letter to her daughter

In the comments, Lungile’s sister, Ayanda Thabethe, gushed over her niece. The letter left celebrities and fans emotional, while others admired the party decorations.

Here are some of the comments:

ayandathabethe_ gushed:

“The most special angel. Love of my life. The most perfect and amazing, and cute little girl! We are so honoured to love you, Lily! Aunty loves you so much! 🤍🤍🤍”

drk_selikane said:

“Wow, please plan my next birthday 😍”

Theanithamaputsi replied:

“Oh, Lu, not me crying while typing this. Happy 1st birthday to your sweetest, most beautiful little girl🥹🥹🥰💗”

=

“So pretty and definitely this is the art of sophistication 😍”

angie_slaffa said:

“Beautiful birthday party, Happy Birthday, cyber niece 💕”

sibongile_mnogmezulu gushed:

“Yoh, what a beautiful party! Mom and Dad did such a wonderful job!”

