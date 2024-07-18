One of Mzansi's most recognisable faces in hip hop, DJ Speedsta, has signed a new record deal

The Combos Communicating hitmaker has inked an exciting new deal with Virgin Music Group SA

Taking to Instagram, the A&R at the recording company shared a video of DJ Speedsta's new

Speaking to Briefly News, DJ Speedsta said he has started a new record label called The Hip Hop Floor, and he is the first artist signed under it

Hip Hop star DJ Speedsta has taken his career to new heights. The muso shared a video of him inking a deal with Virgin Music Group and then later on toasting the new exciting partnership. Speedsta has spilled the tea with Briefly News about what this partnership means to him.

DJ Speedsta has started a new record label in partnership with Virgin Music Group SA. Image: @speedstabro

DJ Speedsta joins the Virgin Music Group family

The Combos Communicating hitmaker is the latest artist to join the Virgin Music Group South Africa, and he could not be more excited.

On Instagram, the A&R at the recording company, Gareth Wilson, shared a video of DJ Speedsta sealing the deal with his signature. Wilson further hinted that many exciting things are awaiting this partnership.

DJ Speedsta tells Briefly News about his new record label

Speaking to Briefly News, the hip hop heavyweight DJ Speedsta shared that he has started a new record label called The Hip Hop Floor. Because it is still relatively new, he stated that he is the first artist signed under it.

"The partnership is a label deal. I’ve officially opened my record label “The Hip Hop Floor” we’ve signed a deal with Virgin and I am the first artist signed to the label with my sophomore album coming in Oct 2024 under the label."

Speedsta shared that his label will sign two new artists once he gets the ball rolling on his upcoming album.

"Once my full rollout for my album has been executed, I’ll be signing 2 new artists in the new year under the label. I’m finally taking up a A&R a record label approach. Putting other artists on and just owning all my properties."

