Nomcebo Zikode is thrilled to have successfully launched her own record label, Emazulwini Productions

The Jerusalema hitmaker opened up recently about what she learnt so far in her new venture

Her post was accompanied by a selfie, and fans gushed over her beauty as well as her sound advice

Starting a record label has taught Nomcebo Zikode three valuable lessons.

Nomcebo Zikode is proud to have started her Label, Emazulwini Productions. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

Nomcebo Zikode speaks on her record label

Singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode spoke about her excitement and thrill over successfully launching her own record label, Emazulwini Productions. The Jerusalema hitmaker opened up recently about what she learnt so far in her new venture.

The Grammy winner shared a selfie post on Instagram and a message as her caption.

"One thing that my label, Emazulwini Productions, has taught me is to be an early riser. Serving music and business has always been a dream. #izonozami coming out soon."

Fans gush over Nomcebo

Fans can't keep calm after Nomcebo shared her post with many people raving over her beauty. Others are eagerly waiting for her upcoming release, Izono Zami.

manns.vickie:

"My bird really rocks to your music. I want you to see her dancing."

mickeymonarch:

"I can’t wait for #Izonozami yes queen. God bless you endlessly. Congratulations queen may God continue to fulfil his promises in your life, he is forever faithful."

suzana_pujo:

"Beautiful Woman."

simply_chyka:

"My everyday crush."

nhlanhla__bhembe':

"When I look at you, I cannot deny: there is God, because only God could have created someone as wonderful and beautiful as you."

aminatakuyateh42:

"You and my mama African yemi alade look amazing together wow so sweet."

aitsang.phelane:

"Can’t wait for your album."

Fans anticipate Nomcebo's new song will be bigger than Jerusalema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomcebo Zikode has shared a preview of her new song Izono Zami on her Instagram page.

Izono Zami is a taste of what fans can expect from Nomcebo Zikode's upcoming album.

The song has received a thumbs-up from her fans, who are hoping that it will be bigger than Jerusalema.

