SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes has agreed to join PSL rivals Orlando Pirates next season for an undisclosed fee

The 23-year-old recently signed a contract extension with SuperSport but has decided to join the side who are pushing for a CAF Champions League spot

Bucs supporters took to social media to welcome the star to the club and to voice their delight for Pirates' transfer business

SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes will join Orlando Pirates next season. Image: SuperSport United FC

Source: Facebook

Orlando Pirates have set the tone for next season by signing talented SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes.

It will be a big money move for Pirates after the 23-year-old signed an extension at SuperSport, while the Soweto club are also targeting Cape Town Spurs forward Ashley Cupido.

Kegan Johannes has agreed to join Orlando Pirates

Johannes will be a Pirates player next season, as confirmed by the tweet below:

According to a Sportswire source, the SuperSport defender will join Pirates for an undisclosed fee after agreeing terms with the defending Nedbank Cup champions.

The source said:

"The deal is done; Johannes will join the club he scored against in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium in March 2022."

Pirates will look to rebuild next season as several players face the end of their contracts, including veteran goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Bucs fans are delighted

Following the news of Johannes moving to Soweto, Bucs supporters took to social media to show appreciation.

Banele Chippy is shocked:

"Pirates signings are always a surprise."

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro is a fan:

"Very good defender. He's just reckless sometimes with penalties."

Phuti Ngoepe backs the Bucs:

"Already preparing for CAF."

Abuti Davies Ntsako Ndhumanyane is happy:

"Pirates mean business, and I'm glad they have stopped buying these over 30 players."

Chris Ntuli backs the signing:

"Good news."

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng is a star

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro said teenage winger Relebohile Mofokeng is becoming a complete footballer.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Bucs after scoring three goals for the side pushing for a CAF Champions League spot.

Source: Briefly News