On Saturday, 18 May 2024, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will face second-placed Stellenbosch FC in a highly anticipated PSL clash

Both teams will be looking for a victory as Stellies chase a CAF Champions League spot and Sundowns target finishing the season unbeaten

Local football fans took to social media to back their respective teams as the PSL season winds to a close

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena and Stellenbosch FC mentor Steve Barker will face off in the PSL. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty and stevenrobert_barker @ Instagram

Stellenbosch FC are determined to end Mamelodi Sundowns’ unbeaten streak when the two sides meet in a PSL clash on Saturday, 18 May 2024.

The Winelands side needs a victory as they look to secure second place and a spot in the CAF Champions League, while PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns aim for an unbeaten season.

Stellenbosch FC have more to play for

Watch Stellenbosch prepare for the match against Sundowns in the video below:

A Stellies source told Briefly News that the team is heading into the PSL clash fully motivated to end Sundowns’ bid for invincible status.

The source said:

“This is a massive game for Stellies because [Orlando] Pirates is just waiting for any chance to take second spot because they also want to get into the Champions League. If you look at the two teams, Stellenbosch has more to play for because Sundowns are simply playing for pride.”

Fans expect a tough match

Mzansi football fans took to social media to show their excitement for the match between Stellies and Masandawana, with both fans claiming the three points.

Kamohelo Nando Likotsi backs Stellies:

“Give them their first defeat of the season.”

Glenda Gordon is a Stellies fan:

“We in it to win it, Stellies.”

Natasha Moyo welcomes the challenge from Stellies:

“Bring it on.”

Tumza Boy Wah Bana made a prediction:

“Stellenbosch 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Saleng Sefali backs the Downs:

“We are going to win that game.”

