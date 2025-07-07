Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, two of the biggest football clubs in the Premier Soccer League, continue their long-standing rivalry

Sports journalist Uche Anuma shares his insights with Briefly News, reflecting on recent developments between the Soweto giants

Anuma provides his perspective on the rivalry and explained how the Sea Robbers have grown to be the bigger club in recent years

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are classified among the biggest football clubs in the Premier Soccer League, and their rivalry has gone on for years.

The two clubs are based in Soweto, and their derby match is rated as one of the most-watched derbies in Africa and the world.

The two teams fans have always gone at each other at every point they get especially on social media to know which club is bigger.

How Orlando Pirates have grown bigger than Kaizer Chiefs

Sports journalist Uche Anuma in a chat with Briefly News relates his opinion about the two Soweto giants with reference to what have been happening between them in recent years.

The football analyst believes Pirates have grown to be the bigger team than Chiefs in recent years even if the latter have more fans as per social media presence.

"They are both top clubs in the PSL, but I think Pirates have edged them when it comes to the question of the bigger club amongst the two," he said.

"Take a look at the performance of both clubs in recent years even when they face each other, you will see the difference in quality and the Bucs have been more successful in terms of silverwares too.

"We cannot but mention that Kaizer Chiefs won the last derby, which ended their ten-year trophy drought, but that was their first win against their city rivals in the last five matches."

Anuma also pointed out the the crop of players at both clubs and their activity in the transfer market in reference to this summer.

"Check out players at both clubs and compare the quality side by side, you will see the difference," he added.

"Another example is their transfer policy, you can see players being linked with Kaizer Chiefs opting to join Orlando Pirates like four of them this summer alone.

"Even players who are surplus to requirements at Pirates are the go-to players for Kaizer Chiefs. Thabiso Monyane and Mako left Pirates as their contracts were not renewed. Now they are at Chiefs, same thing happened last summer when Amakhosi signed Bongani Sam, you don't see Pirates do that with Chiefs players.

"Kaizer Chiefs management needs to fix up like Lucas Radebe said earlier, they are losing their identity, especially in the transfer market."

Kaizer Chiefs sign former Pirates star

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of a ex-Pirates star from Premier Soccer League rivals this summer.

The South African midfielder signed a three-year contract with the Glamour Boys, and will team up with the other signings by the club in Netherlands.

