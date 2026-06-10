Popular Smoke & Mirrors actor Meshack Mavuso has landed a role in eTV's new telenovela Egagasini

The legendary actor will star opposite Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede on the upcoming TV show

eTV has confirmed that Egagasini will replace its long-running TV show Scandal! from 30 June 2026

Meshack Mavuso lands a role after 'Smoke & Mirrors'. Images: ETVSandM

Source: Twitter

Former Yizo Yizo actor Meshack Mavuso has secured a role on eTV's upcoming telenovela Egagasini after exiting Smoke & Mirrors as the villainous Jaxon.

Mavuso previously starred opposite Albert Ibokwe Khoza, who played Ngcuka on the cancelled eTV show.

Social media user Floyd_Narcisse reacted to Mavuso's latest role on his X account on 3 June 2026.

"I'm glad Meshack Mavuso is still getting gigs. He seems to be the only one from og Yizo Yizo who still gets work consistently," he captioned the post.

According to entertainment commentator Mlu, Mavuso has joined the cast of eTV's upcoming TV show, Egagasini, which will debut on Monday, 29 June 2026, from Monday to Friday at 19:30.

South Africans react to Mavuso's latest character

@Shaun52746748 said:

"It's him, Dumisani Dlamini, and the lady who played the first Nomsa. I forgot her name. They always get gigs. Yizo Yizo 1 or 2 is almost the same coz the storyline and cast entirely changed on Yizo Yizo 3."

@tshepoxyabadimo replied:

"I remember her working as Mandisa the journalist on Generations in 2012, I knew she was going far, real talent this one."

@portia_moz wrote:

"Entering whose slot? Scandal's?"

@Constania32 responded:

"Please teach me, why do we have so many Zulu telenovelas?"

@Warthogincrises replied:

"If she were still fat, they would have cast her as his mother."

@dima_onzima reacted:

"Gugu is busy, very busy, Meshack Mavuso."

@Floyd_Narcisse said:

"Dumisani Dlamini was in Yizo Yizo 2."

@bulldogzin1 replied:

"He’s such a marvel to work with."

@ThisIsMduh commented:

"Because most people in South Africa either speak or understand isiZulu, these productions tend to make more money because of guaranteed viewership/popularity."

@Ricky180126 reacted:

"Laziness. If the industry had worked the way it does today in the 80s and 90s, we never would have had SABC classics like Bophelo ke Semphego, Mopheme, Lesilo Rula, Matswakabele, etc. They would have said there's no audience."

@warh_njongo replied:

"Chill, all the actors you want are busy, ko Skeem Saam."

@MofokengMambosh said:

"Most of the directors are Zulus, like Gugulethu Zuma and Thuli Zuma...most of the telenovelas are written and directed by them."

@Floyd_Narcisse reacted:

"I can tell. In any case, that's what directors and producers look for. A person who makes the workplace pleasant for everyone while doing their job."

Meshack Mavuso's fans comment on his latest character after 'Smoke & Mirrors'. Image:etvSandM

Source: Twitter

SK Khoza comments on Meshack Mavuso's departure from Smoke & Mirrors as Jaxon

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Isitha: The Enemy actor SK Khoza has responded to Meshack Mavuso's exit from Smoke & Mirrors.

Mavuso bid farewell to the canned TV show this week as former mayor and businessman Jaxon.

Fans of the show and actors from the show also commented on Mavuso's departure.

Source: Briefly News