Isitha: The Enemy actor SK Khoza has responded to Meshack Mavuso's exit from Smoke & Mirrors

Mavuo bid farewell to the canned TV show this week as former mayor and businessman Jaxon

Fans of the show and actors from the show also commented on Mavuso's departure

SK Khoza reacts to Meshack Mavuso's exit from 'Smoke & Mirrors'. Images: PhilMphela and etvSnM

Source: Twitter

Former The Queen actor SK Khoza recently commented on Meshack Mavuso's departure from eTV's telenovela Smoke & Mirrors as Jaxon.

Khoza previously left social media buzzing when he celebrated his birthday with his fans on social media.

Mavuso trended online on Thursday, 25 March 2026, when his popular character, Jaxon, was written out of the eTV-canceled TV show.

The former Smoke and Mirrors actor shared a video of Khoza's reaction to his character's exit on his Instagram account on 26 March 2026.

"Ngiyabonga kakhulu Mzansi for being part of this journey. The spotlight fades, but the appreciation remains.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 To ETV, Final Chapter, and my lovely crew, this experience would not have been the same without each and everyone of you. Love and Respect always. To Izinja zami the cast/thespians who shared the screen, the passion, and the journey with me, Niyazi 'Injabulo Kuphela'🎭🎭🕺🏾💃🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾 Now on to the next one. Let’s meet at work🎬🎬🎬🎬🎬 @skcoza uyalazi udaba King🫡 ….Drop🎙️," said Mavuso.

The eTV telenovela shared a video of Jaxon's exit on its X account on 26 March 2026.

Smoke and Mirrors fans and actors bid farewell to Jaxon

Smoke & Mirrors actress Ayanda_bandla

"Thank you for bringing your heart and energy! It was truly a pleasure playing with you 🙏🏾🫡."

Smoke & Mirrors actress Lusandambane said:

"Ezam madoda! 😍😭🎬 A bitter-sweet moment, as we close a chapter and look forward to what lies ahead in the future. Thank you for walking this journey with me, giving the best of you, and bringing out the best in me. What a ride it’s been. RIP Jaxon. To the future! 🥂."

Justwonder_boy responded:

"Shaka admiring your work is one of the best things in this video🥺🥺🫠❤️."

Zackssnap reacted:

"Ayanda was making sure that he didn't wake up ...a woman hitman."

Thandsm30 commented:

"A true thespian and a legend, it was an honour to work with you. Siyabonga 👏."

Sibiyanokuphila replied:

"Damm the performance🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾…taking the shots in! That turn🔥🔥."

Nomvuyo_enhle wrote:

"Oh, the best stepdad in the world. ❤️. Thank you for your craft and for sharing yourself with us, Ta Mish🙏🏾❤️."

@ReamohetseSeit2 said:

"The last man standing, Matha's mission is done."

@QueenNgcamu responded:

"This is the best part since Mthethwa's death."

@Tsigwili commented:

"She waited long enough to avenge her sister."

@KhulekaniZwan3 reacted:

"Iyoh, unes'bindi lomfazi lona," (She's got the nerve, this woman).

@SKmtshali said:

"Hebana just like that?"

SK Khoza responds to Meshack Mavuso's performance in 'Smoke & Mirrors'. Image: etvSnM

Source: Twitter

Smoke & Mirrors cancelled after 3 seasons

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Smoke & Mirrors was cancelled after three seasons, shocking South African television lovers who followed the eTV telenovela.

Phil Mphela confirmed the show featuring Meshack Mavuso, Lusanda Mbane, and Siyabonga Thwala would not be renewed.

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some praising the show’s quality and storyline, while others criticised it and called for cancellations of other soapies like House of Zwide.

Source: Briefly News