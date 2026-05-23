Naledi Pandor's name circulated on social media following reports that her Pretoria home was invaded by gunmen

The former minister was the target of a crime by three men who left the scene with various items belonging to the former minister

Police made progress tracking down the Pandor family's car, and a manhunt has been launched to investigate the armed robbery

Naledi Pandor faced armed robbers in her Pretoria home. Image: Michel Porro

Source: Getty Images

Former minister Naledi Pandor went through a traumatic experience on 23 May 2026. She was in her Pretoria home when robbers stormed in to steal. Authorities are on an active manhunt after finding the Pandor family car in Mamelodi East.

South Africa's rampant crime problem affected former minister Naledi Pandor in her home in Villieria. Armed men took over her home, and the politician was reportedly held at gunpoint along with her husband, who was in a different room. The thieves stole electronics, televisions, a laptop, phones, and the family's Toyota Cross. Despite the former minister's moment in harm's way, no one was hurt in the burglary. See a post eNCA reporter @Heide Giokos:

Naledi Pandor armed burglary sparks debate

South Africans shared their reactions to the high-profile politician being a victim of crime. Online users commented on the video, reflecting on how dangerous South Africa can be. Others shared controversial takes on the victim being a politician.

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Police are searching for three men who broke into Naledi Pandor's home. Image: Africa and Asia / Pexels

Source: UGC

@viking_boer complained:

"Massive story when a politician's house is broken into in South Africa but if a farmer and his family get killed, its crickets."

@mumico101545631 also hated the coverage:

"Why is it breaking news? How is she so special to the public that experiences this every day?"

@lipaselance said:

"As one of the people responsible for the destruction of our country, there is a certain sense of justice in seeing them suffer the consequences of their ideology."

@MagaselaMzobe defended Naledi Pandor:

"Phephisa Mama,you see what others do when they don’t have hidden dollars. They immediately report the break-in for the police to do their work. NOT gangster and underground investigation."

@jamalii also supported Naledi Pandor:

"Comments section so rude and awfully disheartening!!! How about people learn autonomy, take it to the street and actually fight for our country! Stop talking it out on people."

@just_rsa42612 remarked:

"May this type of criminality find more politicians who are destroying our beautiful country."

@Ketso28 felt sorry for Naledi Pandor:

"This breaks my heart so much. It should have been Fikile Mbalula."

Pandor ignites row

Briefly News previously reported that former international relations minister Naledi Pandor ignited controversy at the South African Human Rights Commission National Conference on Human Migration by stating unequivocally that South Africa does not belong to everyone living in the country illegally.

Her comments on the event on 4 March 2026 quickly sparked heated debate on social media, highlighting the tension between human rights, immigration, and the country’s economic pressures.

Pandor stressed the need for compassionate, rights-based migration policies, but made it clear that compassion cannot mean ignoring immigration laws.

Source: Briefly News