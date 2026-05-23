Sizwe Dhlomo’s Latest Petrol Revelation Startled Mzansi: “Oh, He’s Rich”
- South African radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo recently revealed that he was overcharged at a petrol station
- Dhlomo's revelation stunned people, as many social media users were taken aback by his wealth
- Sizwe recently showed off his driveway, which is big enough for people to run the Comrades Marathon
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Radio star Sizwe Dhlomo is not new to the "Oh, he's rich, rich" chat. The personality always finds creative ways to flaunt his deep pockets, and the latest stunt left many of his followers shocked to the core.
How rich is Sizwe Dhlomo?
Dhlomo took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, 22 May, to share a rather bizarre story of how he was overcharged at the petrol station.
On Tuesday, 19 May, he went to his usual station to fill petrol, but had not noticed that he was charged R11 433,10 for a R1433,10 full tank. Dhlomo was informed three days later by the manager of the accident and provided the initial receipt.
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To his surprise, the deduction went through, so he shared the story with his followers.
"Guys! Something amazing just happened to me. I went to this petrol station that I usually go to, and the manager came out to speak to me. He tells me that the last time I was there, they accidentally charged me ten times what was meant, and I didn’t notice. So I take a look," he wrote.
This would not be the first time that Dhlomo flexes his wealth. This week, he showed off his massive driveway that had people in awe.
SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's petrol drama
Below are some of the reactions:
@ReezaySA questioned:
"So, 11K left your account, and you didn't notice?"
@kayEasy_ replied:
"They are very honest. But 11K leaving your account without you noticing shows that you’re in a comfortable financial position."
@Agnes_kabz joked:
"It happened last week. Mr D, the driver charged me R479 instead of R279. I was shocked when he told me, because I knew there was only R300 in my card, which had been transferred for that pizza. My baby and I waited for him to go pick up my R200 in the cold. Sies, I hate being broke."
@inathi_izzo responded:
"I want to be rich like you when I grow Dinangwe yerrrrrrrrrr. If you want to remind us that you're rich, just be direct with it; there's no need to go around corners."
@_tomi24 replied:
"Lmao, that's a YOU problem. Because our cards would have declined."
@MGoodnessr joked:
"I blame myself for being poor now cos when they asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I said a teacher instead of saying Sizwe Dhlomo."
@Salawexe_Jnr laughed:
"I can bet you, you saw it and decided to leave it. So you can make this post one day."
@Jagman4sho stated:
"I’m crying because I’d go to war if this kind of money left my account. I’m laughing because you didn’t even notice."
Sizwe's childhood home up for sale
In a previous report from Briefly News, pictures showing the inside of the house Sizwe Dhlomo grew up in made rounds.
This was after the four-bedroom townhouse in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, was listed for sale for a whopping R1.6 million.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za