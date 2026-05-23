University of Pretoria's Professor Mashudu Tshifularo is set to launch groundbreaking human trials to cure conductive hearing loss

The world-first medical project utilises 3D-printed titanium structures to entirely replace permanently damaged bones in the middle ear

Medical teams plan to perform the revolutionary robotic procedures on 45 eager patients over the next 12 months at Steve Biko Academic Hospital

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African medical researchers have finalised regulatory frameworks to launch innovative auditory implants. Image: @fascinatingonX

Source: Twitter

A historic medical breakthrough pioneered by a South African medical specialist is officially shifting into its final human testing phase. University of Pretoria (UP) Professor Mashudu Tshifularo is preparing to launch clinical trials for a world-first surgical procedure aimed at permanently restoring natural hearing.

The innovative operation focuses on treating patients suffering from severe conductive hearing loss, a condition commonly caused by physical trauma, infection, or middle-ear damage. The upcoming clinical trials mark a momentous milestone following seven years of intense laboratory refinement, prototyping, and regulatory reviews. Professor Tshifularo initially captured global attention in 2019 when he completed the world’s first middle-ear transplant using custom 3D-printed ossicles.

Mzansi academic advances pioneering hearing restoration project

A report by TimesLIVE on 21 May 2026 revealed that the next phase of the project will take place at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria. A selected group of 45 patients with middle-ear damage are currently waiting to undergo the innovative three-hour procedure. During a university roundtable event, the professor expressed deep personal relief at reaching this stage. He admitted that he faced periods of severe doubt and exhaustion but felt internally driven to persevere with his life's work.

The medical procedure relies on a highly specialised collaborative effort to manufacture and insert the custom ear parts. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) designed the synthetic materials, while manufacturing firm HH Industries utilised advanced 3D printing to shape the tiny implants.

Public healthcare centres are upgrading clinical facilities to accommodate cutting-edge robotic treatment technology. Image: @News24

Source: Twitter

Who is Professor Mashudu Tshifularo

Professor Mashudu Tshifularo is a highly distinguished South African ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist, academic leader, and ordained Christian minister. He is currently serving as the Chairperson and Head of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at the University of Pretoria and practising at institutions like Botshilu Private Hospital.

Professor Mashudu has spent over 30 years mentoring the country's next generation of medical specialists, proudly training more Black South African ENT surgeons than any other local tertiary institution. Globally celebrated as a medical pioneer, he made history by performing the world’s first 3D-printed middle-ear bone transplant. That innovation has earned him prestigious accolades, including the Hamilton Naki Award and recognition as a Forbes Top 100 African Innovator.

5 Briefly News hospital-related articles

A KwaZulu-Natal medical team used brilliant, laugh-out-loud humour on Facebook to narrate a serious car accident involving students travelling to a graduation, who were safely taken to the hospital and were recovering well.

A resilient young boy battling cancer captured hearts across the country after a video showing him finding joy during his hospital stay made it online.

A content creator shared a video of hospital patients participating in a viral dance challenge, sparking laughter on social media.

A healthcare worker opened a platform for online community members to share their bad experiences at healthcare facilities, sparking a massive online debate.

Source: Briefly News