A TikTok user shared a video of guys enjoying themselves in a healthcare facility, leaving the online community rolling with laughter

The gents acted as if they were not in pain, taking turns to go in front of the camera to show their flexibility

Social media users took to the comment section to share how entertained they were after seeing the clip

Hospital patients took part in a viral TikTok challenge. Image: @ingweny_encan

Source: TikTok

Mzansi peeps never disappoint when it comes to sharing amusing content on different available social media channels.

A content creator shared a video of hospital patients participating in a TikTok dancing challenge on his account under the user handle @ingweny_encan.

Hospitals don't have to be boring

The clip shows seven patients going in front of a camera to flex their dance moves, jamming to a song popular on the video streaming platform. Each guy has an arm or a leg bandaged and wears a hospital night dress.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the hospital patients

After the clip reached the social media platform, over 2K TikTok users took to the comment section to share their amusement. Many could not believe how the patients danced even though they were in pain.

User @UnbotheredThuskieJade commented:

"Are these the same people I always include in my everyday prayers?"

User @Grego shared:

"I think I like this positive spirit in a place where death Thinks it’s controlling👏👏. Death who do you think you are ☝️."

User @Oscar added:

"By that time someone in the same Ward is in serious pain😂😂😂."

User @N🙏Koenane said:

"Yah neh, South Africa 🇿🇦 is truly a movie."

User @Freshbreezz joked:

"Laqhasha should come and deal with them again those who don't get it forget about it 😂😂."

User @YT: Uncle Kaymo said:

"I repeat! South Africa is not for beginners 😔😭."

Gorgeous nurse steals many hearts

In another Briefly News article, a young nurse received many compliments from social media users after sharing a clip with her pictures in a slide, wearing a uniform.

The post left Mzansi peeps, especially men, saying they wouldn't mind visiting hospitals if they were to see gorgeous nurses like her.

Source: Briefly News