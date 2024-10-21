A group of people celebrated a lady for bagging a job at a clinic, which left many people with mixed reactions

The video sparked a huge conversation online, and it gained massive traction on TikTok

South Africans reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A heartwarming video of a group of people celebrating a woman for bagging a job at a clinic sparked a massive buzz in Mzansi.

A woman bagged a job at a clinic after three years of volunteering. Image: @nozikesh

Volunteer bags job at a clinic

Upon receiving the great news, the woman's colleagues can be seen singing and dancing with the lady as they cheered her on for her big achievement. The clip shared by TikTok user @nozikesh shows the heartwarming celebration between the men and women.

@nozikesh revealed to her viewers that the woman volunteered at the clinic for three years. Then, she received the good news of her permanent post as a clerk, which left her emotional.

The clip gained massive traction, clocking loads of views, likes, and comments within three days of its publication on TikTok.

SA is furious as they react to the woman securing a job

Mzansi netizens were not impressed, and many called out the system for being unfair to individuals while others wished her well.

ReneiloeS said

"Show me any politician who is in office for 3 years without payment? Why can’t they volunteer? Ke go sotla ka batho!"

Thozz added:

"3 years yonke."

Cece wrote:

"God is Faithful. Congratulations Sis."

Likhayacreations expressed:

"Congratulations, It's not easy to get a job in any government post. Sana your endurance 3yrs yonke uzinikele nje.. It's about time."

BongiM commented:

"Congregations, I am happy for you and am next in line."

