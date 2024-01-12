A woman celebrated landing employment right after she sat through her job interview

The lady shared a TikTok video showcasing how the job came to be and how she celebrated her achievement

Many online users reacted with congratulatory messages, wanting her to help them apply and plug them with new vacancies at her workplace

Some people are just blessed! After announcing great news to her viewers, a woman had netizens in their feelings.

A thrilled lady shared a TikTok video celebrating landing a cool job straight after a successful interview. Image: @noxolocataleyatobo

Woman lands a job on the same day as the interview

@noxolocataleyatobo took to TikTok where she revealed she landed a new job straight after a successful interview, and SA is here for it.

The video has gathered over 137.8K views with thousands of likes and comments. In the clip, @noxolocataleyatobo shared a screenshot of an SMS between her and the company, asking her to come to the office on Friday.

The video moves on to her at the office setting up her workstation. It then ends with her celebrating the new job.

She captioned her post saying:

“I will forever be grateful.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts warmly to women’s success

Mzansi was impressed by her achievement as they took to the comments section to congratulate her. At the same time, others asked if she could plug them with any new vacancies at her workplace.

Pree_lee said:

"Congratulation,s dear. Please plug us if there are any vacancies."

To which she responded by saying:

"Hi everyone. Sorry I can't respond to everyone, but I am eternally thankful for your well wishes my loves. Vacancy we have, please stay tuned to my page."

Thandeka Skhosana wrote:

"Congratulations! I can’t wait to use this this sound too."

Buhlek gushed over the lady's video, saying:

"Yoooooooh, this is beautiful."

Khethiwe_MrsNgobese commented:

"Congratulations, sis, all the best."

Sam added:

"Congratulations! May God bless you on this journey."

Condi Mlangeni said:

"Congrats, mogal, please plug us with vacancies, anything is fine."

