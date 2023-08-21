A resilient woman has finally landed a job at Capitec after months of trying to apply at the financial institution

Her story resonates as a testament to the power of resilience and gratitude, which captured the attention of both local and online communities.

The woman's gratitude has struck a chord in the hearts of many across Mzansi, and her story stands as an inspiration to job seekers nationwide

A woman lands a job at Capitec Bank and shares good news on social media.

Source: UGC

After month of unemployment, a young woman has finally landed her dream job at Capitec Bank.

Woman flexes landing a job at Capitec Bank

A woman known as kaybee_646 on social media says she is overjoyed and grateful for the opportunity. In a video posted on TikTok, the young hun had been unemployed, but after months of waiting for the outcome, she was finally offered the job at Capitec. The young hun was grateful for the opportunity that was given to her, and she was excited to start her new career.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates young hun on landing a new job

People across the country were happy for the woman who landed a new job in such a tough economy.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Zamlea shared her thoughts:

"Siyabonga Sikade."

@Sibuleikize commented:

"Congratulations on your new job."

@Tshabangu congratulated the young hun:

"Well done on landing a new job."

Call me, Charlotte said:

"I got the same email, my love, within the same love. I got another job at Capitec as well."

@Romeo shared his story:

"Been applying at Capitec for more than five years now and got rejected, but this just gave me hope."

Source: Briefly News