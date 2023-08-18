A young hun from Mzansi shared what a typical day for her looks like as a teacher in Korea

Her experience as an educator in this distant land has not only been eye-opening but has also come with its share of challenges and rewards

Her inspiring story resonates with netizens who aspire to teach abroad, showcasing the transformative power of such an adventure

Mzansi Woman shares her experience as a teacher working in Korea.

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman who has always dreamed of teaching abroad has finally made her dream a reality.

Mzansi woman's teaching job in Korea is a dream come true

The young hun known as @nwaiisonjica on social media posted a video on what her life is like living abroad. She is now living and working in Korea, where she teaches English.

In a series of posts, the teacher talks about her experiences – the good and the sometimes tough ones. She also shares the culture shocks she has experienced since moving to the Asian country. Through her vlogs, she wants people to understand that teaching in a new country can be really lovely, but it can also be a bit hard at times.

Watch the video below:

Peeps were intrigued by what the teacher's day was like

The woman's experience is a reminder that it is possible to make your dreams come true, no matter how big or small they may seem.

The young hun's hustle inspired people from across the country.

@mezz said:

"l like your slippers where can l get them."

@user69 commented:

"Please specify what qualifications are required."

@sandithehulien loved the slipper idea:

"You had me at the slippers, where do I sign up."

@Nocylee

"How does the food taste?"

@atinynini was intrigued:

"From where are you originally?!"

