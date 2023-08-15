A South African woman shared her courageous leap to relocate to Saudi Arabia to earn more money

Her story resonates with those who've ventured abroad for opportunities, prompting them to recount their tales

Speaking to Briefly News, a Mzansi expat shared her views on what it's like living abroad and her motivation to continue working at her job

A young woman shows in a video whats its like living in Saudia Arabia.

A South African woman's daring move to Saudi Arabia has ignited conversations and introspection among Mzansi expatriates.

SA woman's inspiring journey to Saudi Arabia

Leaving the comfort of her home, @baradidardi shared a video on TikTok showcasing what she did before she relocated to Saudi Arabia. Her story resonated with many Mzansi expats who sought to seek better opportunities abroad.

The young hun shared her fears of leaving everything behind to start over completely in a new country.

Speaking to Briefly News, Zandre Smit, who is living abroad, said:

"Living in a different country has been an incredible experience for me. It's like opening the door to a whole new world."

"Everything, from the food to how people interact, is different. Initially, it was a bit scary, leaving behind everything familiar, but I've learned so much and grown in ways I never imagined."

"A sense of independence comes with navigating life in a foreign land. I've met people from all walks of life and gained a deeper understanding of different cultures."

"It's not always easy, and there have been challenges, but the rewards have been worth it. Living abroad has given me a broader perspective and a sense of adaptability that I wouldn't have gained otherwise. It's a journey I'm grateful for every day."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to a woman moving to Saudi Arabia.

Her courage reminds Mzansi expats that no distance is too great and no dream is too ambitious. Her story inspired others, especially those also thinking about changing their lives. It shows that taking a chance and stepping into the unknown can lead to growth, learning, and exciting new chapters

Many flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@kweeni said:

"The safety in the Middle East is top tier."

@khensaningomane16 commented:

"I must b seeing this for a reason; I just signed my job offer in KSA."

@twiggs0 commented:

"My sister lives in Riyadh ...she's enjoying life there. I live in Qatar! We've lived in the Middle East for over 23 years now !! Good luck."

@Mbasigidi Mushaisano said:

"I like the fact that you understand that you have to do what they believe in without being forced."

@Gem_ifer_96 commented:

"Soo lovely! Best wishes on your exciting journey."

