A young woman who is living in South Korea is shocked at how expensive maize meal costs in South Korea

The lady showed that just for one packet it would cost R746 which is way more expensive than in Mzansi

Peeps filled up the comment section giving her tips on what to do to buy the much loved staple in every household

A young woman living in South Korea recently shared a compelling video that revealed the staggering cost of maize meal.

South Korea resident stunned by maize meal prices, yearns for South African flavours

TikTok user @sinodelz_ shared a post showing the cost of the maize meal in South Korea. In the eye-opening footage, she unveiled the price of maize meal, which exceeds R746, leaving her both astonished and nostalgic. The video quickly garnered attention, sparking discussions about how expensive a staple in every South African household costs.

Expats living overseas shares experiences of the cost of South African products

Shashika Setaldin, who is also an expat living abroad in Dubai, says the cost of food products being sold from Mzansi is really expensive.

"The cost of boerewors can cost over R400 but when you miss the taste of home you will buy it"

Watch the video below:

South Korean resident stunned by expensive maize meal prices

Social media users reacted with empathy and shared their experiences, forming a virtual support network and fostering a sense of community among South Africans spread across the globe.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Marlone Forbes said:

"Bra ayiyone 12,5kg eMzantsi."

@thandoe069 commented:

"The trick don't convert your money to rand uyabanestress."

@katy_macquella said:

"Apparently it's cheaper in Bahrain like R90."

@Zee commented:

"I had already added it to my cart on Coupang and I was like no ma’am."

@Amanda said:

"I wanted to but it last week ndazinqanda!."

@thandoe069 commented:

"I eat pap only for 4 days in a month coz wow. Mealiemeal luxury mntase."

@Zikhona Dambuza said:

"If you want to survive in these countries don't convert, I learnt this when I got here in Germany.

