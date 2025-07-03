Popular TikTok content creator and domestic worker Laiza the Mop Driver jokingly saw herself handle grocery bags while in her wedding dress

In the skit, the woman told her husband that she wore the garment because she paid a lot of money for it to only wear it once

Several members of the online community found the clip hilarious and shared their comments

A domestic worker with a large online following humoured people when she wore her wedding dress. Images: @mamkhomanzigraceb

Source: TikTok

A domestic worker thought that it would make sense to wear her wedding dress while shopping for groceries as she found the garment expensive. Her comical ways entertained many people on the internet.

On Monday, TikTok star Laiza the Mop Driver, who regularly posts content in her uniform while at work, uploaded the video (which appeared to be a skit) showing herself in her white garment on her TikTok account.

She wrote in the video:

"I paid a lot of money to wear it once."

The clip also shows the woman entering her home with bags of groceries and approaching her husband. After the man questioned his wife's outfit choice, which she claimed came from Australia, Laiza responded:

"Did you forget how much we paid for this gown and where it came from?"

Domestic worker humours Mzansi

Laiza had hundreds of social media users laughing at her antics in the comment section, with many of them cracking jokes and agreeing about how wedding dresses being a one-and-done did not work out for them financially.

Entertained internet users laughed after seeing the woman go about her day in her wedding dress. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

@margaretnjenga746 laughed and said:

"This should turn into a trend."

@tsaki6550 told the online community:

"My mom wears her dress every year on her anniversary and takes pictures."

@suzziejones shared in the comment section:

"I think I will do the same. I paid so much money for my wedding gown only for the marriage to be wantam."

@unishapillay agreed with Laiza and noted with a laugh:

"You're right. We pay too much to wear our wedding gowns once."

@thandiwe.g.melato opened up to the public and stated:

"Mina guys, I wear my wedding dress whenever I feel overwhelmed, depressed or even having a bad day! I wear it and dance around the house and then khumula it, pack it back. I use it as my pain killer, and it works all the time."

@noklunate_grootboom came up with a great suggestion, writing:

"Why don't you guys host a bridal party or picnic? All of you who still have your wedding gowns should attend."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

