A woman on TikTok shared a video of how she helped her domestic worker for her graduation

The lady did her helper's hair and makeup herself and shared a disclaimer that she wasn't a professional

Social media users in the comment section applauded the woman for helping her domestic worker on her special day

A woman shared how she glammed up her domestic worker for graduation. Images: @sherrismoyo

Source: TikTok

Some domestic workers and their employees build beautiful relationships over the years, forming bonds almost like family. Recently, a woman shared how she helped her helper prepare for graduation, marking a special milestone together.

Lending a helping hand

In a video posted by TikTok user Sherris Moyo (@sherrismoyo), she shared how she helped her domestic worker with her hair and did her makeup for her big day.

Sherris wrote a disclaimer in the clip to tell online viewers that she wasn't a professional. No disclaimer was needed as she did a stunning job getting her helper picture-perfect for her graduation.

The proud woman wrote in her post's caption:

"A whole certified somebody. Congratulations to her."

Watch the video below:

Online users love local woman helping her helper

Hundreds of members of the online community rushed to the comment section to applaud the woman's kind gesture for her helper.

@mamaasante2 said to Sherris:

"The sisterhood is proud of you, sis."

@r.eabetswe_ wrote in the comments:

"May God bless you! My mom is exactly the same. Treating our helpers like family."

@ndibuwodee, who hoped to be in a similar situation soon, shared with the online community:

"I promised my helper that next year I'm taking her back to school. I already can't wait for her graduation."

@zazziedube congratulated Sherris' efforts and said:

"She's so beautiful. Well done."

@montles5 added in the comment section:

"This is a beautiful example of women fixing each other's crowns. God bless you."

An impressed @yolah.the.qween told the woman:

"The fact that you chose to do everything yourself speaks volumes."

Domestic worker becomes UNISA graduate after facing hardships

In another story, Briefly News reported about a LinkedIn user who shared the story of a former domestic worker who obtained her degree from UNISA.

The woman faced many struggles, which included financial difficulties and an unplanned pregnancy. After graduation, she founded an NPC that lends a helping hand to helpers to reach their full potential.

