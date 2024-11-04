“She’s So Beautiful”: SA Adores Boss Helping Domestic Worker Prepare for Graduation
- A woman on TikTok shared a video of how she helped her domestic worker for her graduation
- The lady did her helper's hair and makeup herself and shared a disclaimer that she wasn't a professional
- Social media users in the comment section applauded the woman for helping her domestic worker on her special day
Some domestic workers and their employees build beautiful relationships over the years, forming bonds almost like family. Recently, a woman shared how she helped her helper prepare for graduation, marking a special milestone together.
Lending a helping hand
In a video posted by TikTok user Sherris Moyo (@sherrismoyo), she shared how she helped her domestic worker with her hair and did her makeup for her big day.
Sherris wrote a disclaimer in the clip to tell online viewers that she wasn't a professional. No disclaimer was needed as she did a stunning job getting her helper picture-perfect for her graduation.
The proud woman wrote in her post's caption:
"A whole certified somebody. Congratulations to her."
Watch the video below:
Online users love local woman helping her helper
Hundreds of members of the online community rushed to the comment section to applaud the woman's kind gesture for her helper.
@mamaasante2 said to Sherris:
"The sisterhood is proud of you, sis."
@r.eabetswe_ wrote in the comments:
"May God bless you! My mom is exactly the same. Treating our helpers like family."
@ndibuwodee, who hoped to be in a similar situation soon, shared with the online community:
"I promised my helper that next year I'm taking her back to school. I already can't wait for her graduation."
@zazziedube congratulated Sherris' efforts and said:
"She's so beautiful. Well done."
@montles5 added in the comment section:
"This is a beautiful example of women fixing each other's crowns. God bless you."
An impressed @yolah.the.qween told the woman:
"The fact that you chose to do everything yourself speaks volumes."
Domestic worker becomes UNISA graduate after facing hardships
In another story, Briefly News reported about a LinkedIn user who shared the story of a former domestic worker who obtained her degree from UNISA.
The woman faced many struggles, which included financial difficulties and an unplanned pregnancy. After graduation, she founded an NPC that lends a helping hand to helpers to reach their full potential.
