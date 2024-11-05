A young lady raved about being admitted to the High Court of South Africa as she flexed her journey in a video

The stunner's story inspired the online community, and the clip gained massive traction online

Mzansi netizens showered the hun with congratulatory messages while some expressed their thoughts

A lady shared her journey of being admitted into the South African High Court at 23. Image: @kamogelo_molapo

Hard work and perseverance always pay off, and this hun proved just that. The young lady showcased her inspiring journey to getting admitted to the South African High Court, and people were touched by her story.

Woman gets admitted into SA High Court at 23

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @kamogelo_molapo, shared a memorable day when she was sitting in court waving to her loved ones after she was admitted to the South African High Court as an attorney.

@kamogelo_molapo's success was possible because she put in the work by acquiring her bachelor's degree in law through four years of law school. However, that did not end there as she went through another six months of law school, one-year articles of clerkship, and four board exams.

"And a whole lot of tears and prayers. It ended in Admitted Attorney of the High Court of South Africa," she wrote in her TikTok caption.

Take a look at the woman's heartwarming journey to being admitted to the High Court of South Africa in the video below:

SA claps for the woman's achievement

Mzansi netizens showed the lady love and support, and many were proud of her for reaching such a significant milestone at her age as they showered her with praise.

Siphiwokuhle Khumalo said:

"23?! Now that’s an achievement! Congratulations."

Okuhle expressed:

"A proud stranger."

Reshma Kutama wrote:

"A 25-year-old me watching this serving her articles a proud stranger."

Oratile commented:

"Okay, my sign to go and study for the Administrative law exam; congratulations, mama."

Vharo wished her well, saying:

"May the lord protect you and your family, and may you serve your country with pride. Thank you for all the hard work and for being a blessing to your family. Congratulations stranger."

