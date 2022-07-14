Proudly taking to social media to announce his admission to the High Court, our guy never expected to have a bunch of marriage proposals

Twitter user @nkosli was just admitted as an Attorney of the High Court, and he looked the part while doing so

Women flooded the comment section of his post, offering to be his right-hand lady while he takes on the world

There really is nothing better than a man in a well-tailored suit… or an advocate's robe. So, when a hunky newly admitted attorney took to social media to celebrate, women lined up to offer their potential wifey services.

Twitter user @nkosli shared a huge milestone on social media and ended up with a line of women wanting to be his wifey. Image: Twitter / @nkosli

Getting admitted as an attorney of the High Court is a big deal that deserves celebration and overhyping. Our guy did the thing and looked dapper too.

Twitter user @nkosli took to social media with a few pictures from the big moment when he was admitted as an Attorney of the High Court. My guy, you looked the part and some!

“I got admitted as an Attorney of the High Court.”

Thirsty women line up to take care of the new attorney’s needs

Well, well, well, Mr Attorney got the blood of many women firing! Ladies took to the comment section to let our main man know that they are here to help him in any which way he requires. Lol, Mzansi ladies are shameless!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@EllenMakhubele said:

“You need some women who'll iron your formals for you.”

@Lady_Blvck said:

“Sibalukhulu, can you respect my heart matters congratulations Mr Attorney.”

@imNthabi said:

“Not my favourite husband I’m ready to come back home.”

@sir_lullo was there for it:

Stunning lady celebrates being admitted as attorney of the high court

In related news, Briefly News reported that another beautiful young South African woman is proving to other young ladies with dreams that anything is possible if you set your mind to it. Heading to LinkedIn, Azia Adande shared some amazing news - she was just admitted as an attorney of the High Court.

In her post, Adande explains that it took her four years to complete her law degree, four board exams and two years of doing her articles but she finally completed it all in the end and can now celebrate being a successful attorney. She also included some beautiful pics of herself looking stunning outside the courthouse.

"4 years of LLB, 4 board exams, and 2 years of articles = Admitted Attorney of the High Court of SA," she wrote happily.

Source: Briefly News